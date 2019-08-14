CLOSE

"The Great Bus Race Line Up Solstice Festival Tesuque Meadows Santa Fe Baldy June 1969" will be one of the images included in a Chautauqua presentation by Roberta Price Aug. 16 at San Juan College. (Photo: Photo by Roberta Price)

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Kelly Clark of Kelly's K9s will deliver a presentation at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., on the differences between support dog certifications, and describe the specific rights and legal ramifications of each one. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of "Robin Hood" will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 22-23 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students or seniors. Call 505-326-2839 or email teartsnm@gmail.com.

An open mic night hosted by Chris Chavez will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 of each month at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-801-5889.

The Love Never Fails global convention of Jehovah's Witnesses takes place Aug. 16-19 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Admission is free. Visit jw.org for a schedule.

A Chautauqua presentation by Robert Price on "Across the Great Divide: A Visual Journey Through Time and Space to the Communes of Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado" will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3430.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

A romance writers workshop will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Participation is free. Call 505-327-4647.

A workshop on making split willow animals will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A slider eating contest will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Fruitland. Visit northernedgecasino.com.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Chokecherry Jam. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Wine and Shine Classic Car Show takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features dozens of classic cars and music by the Kirk James Band. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

A Musical Farewell for Edie and Paul takes place at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event features performances by 16 local musicians or acts, all of them accompanied by pianist Edie Farm. Admission is free.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Larry Beck. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The second annual KEYS Conference, an event designed to provide information for parents of school-age children in Farmington, takes place at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Knudsen Chapel, 1310 25th St. in Farmington. The event features speakers and information booths. Call 505-320-9916.

A Park Play Day with members of the city of Farmington's Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs department will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at Indian Center Park, 100 W. Elm St. The event includes various games and activities, and participation is free. Call 505-599-1484.

Running Medicine Farmington, a fitness and wellness group, opens its 10-week fall running season at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The group will meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at various locations for workouts for runners and walkers. Visit runningmedicine.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Can You Ever Forgive Me?," based on the book by Lee Israel. A discussion will follow, and visitors are encouraged to bring a take-out dinner. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

"The Basics of Alzheimer's Disease," a one-hour program that examines the relationship between Alzheimer's disease and dementia, will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Aztec Cultural Center, 101 S. Park Ave. Admission is free. Call 1-800-272-3900.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

