FARMINGTON — Farmington City Council will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 to discuss the future of the San Juan Generating Station.

The city has considered acquiring the power plant from its current majority owner, Public Service Company of New Mexico.

The city is currently a part-owner of the power plant. An agreement with the other power plant owners allows Farmington to acquire the San Juan Generating Station in 2022 because the other owners do not want to continue operating it.

The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Farmington hopes to keep the power plant open by transferring the majority ownership to Enchant Energy. Enchant Energy plans on installing carbon capture technology on the San Juan Generating Station. That technology would allow the power plant to meet emission standards put into place by the Energy Transition Act.

If Farmington does not acquire the San Juan Generating Station, it will likely close in 2022.

The agenda states the City Council will discuss disposition of the San Juan Generating Station, which could signal changing ownership for the power plant.

The City Council will later meet at 6 p.m. the same day at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive. Agenda topics include future infrastructure projects.

Bloomfield will consider food truck moratorium

The City of Bloomfield may temporarily stop issuing new licenses for food trucks.

The City Council will discuss a moratorium on food truck licenses when it meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

Bloomfield City Council meet inside the Council Chambers at Bloomfield City Hall. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

If approved, the moratorium would remain in place while the city reviews and develops licensing and permitting procedures and policies.

Aztec plans priority projects for upcoming years

The Aztec City Commission will have a workshop at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 13 to discuss its priority projects for the upcoming years. The City Commission meets at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

The commission must develop a list known as an Infrastructure Capital Improvements Program. That list will help the city as it pursues funding for the projects.

Buy Photo Commissioner Austin Randall, Mayor Victor Snover and Commissioner Roslyn Fry participate in a March Aztec City Commission meeting. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Following the workshop, the City Commission could finalize adopting an ordinance that would ban using handheld mobile devices while driving in city limits. The City Commission will discuss the ordinance during its regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

Work session set for CCSD board

A work session is scheduled for the Central Consolidated School District Board of Education at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

An agenda for the work session was not available on Aug. 9.

Reporter Noel Lyn Smith contributed to this report.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

