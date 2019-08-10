CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The rain began at the same time as the San Juan County Fair Parade, but that did not stop community members from having fun.

Children ran out to collect candy thrown from passing floats and, after a short period of light rainfall, the rain stopped.

The annual San Juan County Fair Parade serves as a preview for the fair, which goes through Aug. 17. This year’s fair theme is “Barn to be Wild,” which inspired the decorations on several of the floats.

The parade brought crowds to downtown Farmington on the evening of Aug. 9. The fair carnival continues through the weekend. Livestock shows and other fair events begin Aug. 12.

Buy Photo Community members watch the San Juan County Fair Parade, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Members of the La Plata Blue Ribbon 4-H Club dressed as animals during the San Juan County Fair Parade. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Members of the San Juan County Sheriff's Posse participate in the San Juan County Fair Parade, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

