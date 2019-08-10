CLOSE
PHOTOS: Crowds gather to watch the San Juan County Fair Parade in Farmin...
Members of the La Plata Blue Ribbon 4-H Club dressed as animals during the San Juan County Fair Parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The San Juan County Fair Parade starts, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in downtown Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Veterans of foreign wars ride on a float, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, during the San Juan County Fair Parade in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Community members watch the San Juan County Fair Parade, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in downtown Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Members of the San Juan County Sheriff's Posse participate in the San Juan County Fair Parade, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in downtown Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
The Piedra Vista High School Pride Band marches, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, during the San Juan County Fair Parade. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Alberta Martinez holds a papillon named Chloe, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, while waiting for the start of the San Juan County Fair Parade in downtown Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
A crowd gathers on the sidewalk, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, to watch the San Juan County Fair Parade in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — The rain began at the same time as the San Juan County Fair Parade, but that did not stop community members from having fun.

    Children ran out to collect candy thrown from passing floats and, after a short period of light rainfall, the rain stopped.

    The annual San Juan County Fair Parade serves as a preview for the fair, which goes through Aug. 17. This year’s fair theme is “Barn to be Wild,” which inspired the decorations on several of the floats.

    The parade brought crowds to downtown Farmington on the evening of Aug. 9. The fair carnival continues through the weekend. Livestock shows and other fair events begin Aug. 12.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/08/10/farmington-celebrates-start-san-juan-county-fair-parade/1973323001/