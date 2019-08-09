CLOSE

There have not been any confirmed human or animal cases in San Juan County this year

Some mosquitoes can spread illnesses, such as West Nile virus and the Zika virus. (Photo: James Gathany)

FARMINGTON — Mosquitoes in San Juan County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a press release from the county.

The mosquitoes were collected and tested on Aug. 5 by San Juan County Vector Control.

The have not been any confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans or animals at this time, but county officials are urging people to take precautions.

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, so the best way to reduce risk is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes.

Here are some ways you can help prevent the spread of West Nile Virus:

Eliminate mosquito breeding areas: Mosquitoes like to breed in stagnant water, so property owners should drain any standing water and look for areas like tires and empty buckets where rainwater could collect. Use mosquito repellents: DEET, Picardin, oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 insect repellent can be used to prevent mosquito bites. Keep windows and doors closed: Unless you have mosquito-proof screens, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible to prevent the insects from entering your house.

FILE: A mosquito is examined by a Maricopa County Environmental Services Vector Control specialist. (Photo: The Republic)

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Senior citizens are more likely to experience dangerous complications from West Nile Virus.

San Juan County Vector Control treats unincorporated areas of the county as well as areas in the City of Aztec. To request treatment on your property, call 505-334-4526.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

