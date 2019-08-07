CLOSE

Elvis tribute performer Scot Bruce is featured in the Beatles vs. Elvis tribute show on Aug. 14 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Photo by Michelle Fairless)

The 2019 Northwest New Mexico Local Food Summit takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes a food fair, a cook-off, speakers, breakout panels and farm tours. Some events are free while others feature a charge. Call 505-334-9496.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Teams of three to 4 four people are welcome. Prizes will be awarded. Visit www.infoway.org/ or call 505-599-1270.

Karaoke with Roland will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Cover is $3.

The San Juan County Fair Parade takes place at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 along Main Street through downtown Farmington. Call 505-325-5415.

An opening reception for artist Larry Keenan's exhibition "Southwest Abstraction: An Intuitive Evolution" will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show will remain on display through Aug. 30. Call 505-566-3464.

The San Juan County Fair Carnival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9 and continues through Aug. 17 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-325-5415.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Planetarium at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with "The Astronomy of Harry Potter." Admission is free, but seating is one a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

The Sandfly Sprint Triathlon begins at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Farmington Lake just north of N.M. Highway 516. All proceeds benefit Grace's Hope Foundation. Registration is $40. Call 505-326-7674.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-599-1380.

Sheldon Pickering leads a piano workshop Aug. 10 at the HEart Space in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A piano workshop led by Sheldon Pickering takes place at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. The fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Taco Throwdown and Bloody Mary Challenge takes place at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Aztec Municipal Golf Course, 29 County Road 3025. The event features live music by Breezin', and proceeds benefit the San Juan Medical Foundation. Tickets are $30. Call 505-609-6813.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Willow Blue. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The 2nd Saturday Concert Series presented by the San Juan Jazz Society continues at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington, with a performance by the Stillwater Band. Tickets are $10 in advance at https://sanjuanjazzsociety.com/ or $12 at the gate.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Chokecherry Jam. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The San Juan County Fair runs all day from Aug. 12-17 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes livestock shows, live music, concessions and a carnival. Call 505-325-5415.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A public forum presented by the Native American Disability Law Center and Disability Rights New Mexico will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Navajo interpreting service will be available. Call 1-800-432-4682.

The San Juan County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Old La Plata Schoolhouse, 1438 N.M. Highway 170, with a presentation planned on the history of La Plata by Elbert and Nila Hamblin. The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

The Beatles vs. Elvis tribute show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and are available online at fmtn.org/civiccenter, by phone at 505-599-1148 or at the box office.

