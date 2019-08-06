PNM schedules meetings for five chapter houses near San Juan Generating Station
FARMINGTON — Public Service Company of New Mexico will host a series of meetings at chapter houses in San Juan County focused on the utility’s plans to close the San Juan Generating Station in 2022, including its plans to assist power plant and mine workers.
PNM officials will also talk about how the company plans to replace the power it currently receives from the coal-fired power plant.
The meeting schedule is:
- Shiprock Chapter House: 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
- Nenahnezad Chapter House: 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12
- San Juan Chapter House: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Upper Fruitland Chapter House: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Tse’ Daa’ Kaan (Hogback) Chapter House: 3 p.m., Sunday Aug. 18
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission issued an order last month requiring PNM to have public meetings at Navajo chapter houses near the San Juan Generating Station. The order specifically requires meetings at Nenahnezad, Shiprock, San Juan and Tse’ Daa’ Kaan chapter houses.
