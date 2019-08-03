CLOSE

The PNM vice president for generation discusses the history and future of the San Juan Generating Station during a meeting at the college. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

GloJean Todacheene asks about the future of a proposed natural gas plant after 2040

FARMINGTON — Public Service Company of New Mexico’s preferred proposal for replacing the electricity it currently receives from the San Juan Generating Station would only replace about half of the property tax the utility pays in San Juan County.

Currently PNM pays about $3.2 million in property tax.

“That’s just PNM’s portion of the plant shutting down,” said San Juan County Assessor Jimmy Voita.

He said it does not include the property tax paid by other San Juan Generating Station owners or the San Juan Mine.

The proposal calls for 280 megawatts of natural gas generation to be placed at the San Juan Generating Station site in Waterflow. That is about half of the new generation that PNM plans to bring online by summer 2022.

Meanwhile, two solar arrays would be located a short distance outside of San Juan County in Rio Arriba and McKinley counties. PNM would not own either solar array. Instead it would purchase the power through agreements with the owners.

PNM explains why its proposal does not include solar in San Juan County

This has San Juan County and Central Consolidated School District officials concerned about the impacts to the tax base. During a stakeholder meeting this week, local leaders asked PNM officials why the preferred solar sites were not in San Juan County.

Voita said the lost property tax could mean San Juan College, San Juan County and Central Consolidated School District may have to cut services or raise taxes.

“There’s going to be controversy over the resource selection and we know that definitely has economic impacts in terms of property tax revenue, which rolls into education,” said PNM Senior Vice President for Public Policy Ron Darnell.

PNM Vice President for Generation Tom Fallgren said the bids for solar in San Juan County came back significantly higher than the bids for solar in Rio Arriba and McKinley counties.

“We would have loved to have seen a scenario where there was another 100 megawatts of solar located in the Central Consolidated School District,” Fallgren said. “We would all be happy with that. The trouble is I had to go with the bids that I was offered. So I got 345 bids and the bids that I got for solar that were located in San Juan County were an upwards of $10 a megawatt hour more than the bids I got in that location.”

Fallgren said one of the factors that made the bids higher in San Juan County was access to transmission. He said the McKinley and Rio Arriba counties sites had cheap land that was essentially beneath transmission lines and made it easy to connect the solar into the transmission system.

Four scenarios include an option for 476 megawatts of natural gas in CCSD

Fallgren said PNM presented four scenarios to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for replacing the power from the San Juan Generating Station. He said it is possible that other scenarios could also be considered, including scenarios that do include solar fields in the CCSD boundaries.

San Juan County resident George Sharpe said he favors the scenario that would build 476 megawatts of natural gas generation in San Juan County, which would also benefit the natural gas industry of San Juan County.

That scenario would cost an estimated $54 million more than the $4.7 billion preferred scenario, however it would be less expensive than the other two scenarios presented by PNM.

The natural gas scenario would mean three percent more carbon dioxide emissions.

“That three percent is not going to make the difference in reaching two degrees or not,” Sharpe said, referencing an agreement between nearly 200 countries to work to prevent global warming of more than two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

Sharpe also asked PNM to make a scenario that includes solar and locates 450 megawatts of power generation in San Juan County.

County commissioner asks about PNM's plans to be carbon-free by 2040

PNM has also committed to phasing out natural gas generation.

 “With your plans to do carbon free by 2040, will you only be paying property tax for 18 years?” asked San Juan County Commissioner GloJean Todacheene. “And what keeps you from pulling the gas turbines earlier than that and stop paying property taxes?”

Fallgren said that is up to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and its appointed hearing examiner.

“They can decide if it’s 18 years or they can decide if it’s longer,” Fallgren said.

Fallgren said a gas plant can be converted to a carbon-free resource. He highlighted carbon capture as a way to convert the gas plant to generating virtually no carbon emissions. PNM had previously said carbon capture was not economical for a coal-fired power plant, however Fallgren said it can work for a gas plant.

“We’ve got 20 years to figure out that technology,” he added.

Fallgren said gas turbines can also be run on hydrogen, which would eliminate carbon emissions.

“The long-term solution is yet to be determined, I would say, on the gas plant,” Fallgren said.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

PHOTOS: San Juan Generating Station through the decades
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the designs for the San Juan Generating Station.
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed.
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station.
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions.
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995.
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station.
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow.
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen

