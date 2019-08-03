CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Electricity will be among the various topics discussed this week during a special Aztec City Commission workshop.

Aztec has contracted with Guzman Energy for electricity since 2016. The City Commission will discuss a revised power agreement with Guzman Energy when it meets at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 6 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco St.

Other agenda topics include an agreement with the City of Farmington to build a transmission line and substation. The commission will also discuss a proposed data center.

Because it is a workshop, no decisions will be made.

Water commission to hear about drought contingency plan

San Juan Water Commission will hear a presentation about the Colorado River water users drought contingency plan when it meets at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at the water commission building, 7450 E. Main St. in Farmington.

New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission Director Rolf Schmidt-Petersen will give a presentation about the drought contingency plan during the meeting.

Schmidt-Petersen previously attended the water commission meeting in November and gave a presentation about the drought contingency plan at that meeting. The meeting on Wednesday will provide the water commission with up-to-date information about the drought contingency plan.

Other meeting topics include the requirements and procedures for requesting Animas-La Plata Water.

County commission to discuss alternative sentencing division client fees

The San Juan County Commission will discuss the fees for clients that use the alternative sentencing division.

The County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the county administration building located at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Other topics on the agenda include waiving the $5 minimum penalty for delinquent property tax payments.

