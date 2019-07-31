CLOSE

Farmington vendor Flor Rodriguez has visitors taste her salsa during the opening day of the annual Farmington Growers Market in June. The market returns each Saturday and Tuesday to the parking lot at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Connie Mack World Series continues through Aug. 3 at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Single-game tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

Back-to-school immunization clinics will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 5 at the New Mexico Department of Health's San Juan County Public Health Office, 355 S. Miller Ave. in Farmington. The clinic is open to the public, and immunizations will be administered for free. Parents should bring a copy of their child's shot record and their insurance card, including Medicaid, with them. Call 505-327-4461.

A celebration to mark San Juan Regional Medical Center's new baby-friendly designation by Baby-Friendly USA will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Healing Garden at the hospital, 801 W. Maple in Farmington. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and all expecting mothers will receive a gift. Door prizes also will be awarded.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

An open mic night hosted by Chris Chavez will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-801-5889.

The Cottonwood Concert Series concludes Aug. 2 with performances by the Isidoro Band at 3:30 p.m. in the rotunda and at 6 p.m. in the north amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 5050-599-1270.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Debbie Praver and Suzy Nece. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Party in the Park to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Mimium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-327-6262.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 with a screening of "Captain Morten and the Spider Queen" in the Little Theatre at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Jose Villareal. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

"Robotics in Surgery," a community STEM workshop, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Visitors will have the chance to ask questions about jobs in the science, tech, engineering and math fields. Admission is free. Call 719-646-9825.

The Picnic in the Park for Preschoolers takes place at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Preschool children and their families are invited to bring a lunch for a picnic, then enjoy a story or activity and enjoy a stroller-friendly walk through the park. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

