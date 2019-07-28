CLOSE Enchant Energy wants to install carbon capture on San Juan Generating Station. Here's how the technology works. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department are co-hosting stakeholder meetings to gather input on future methane emission policies for the state.

These meetings come after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order in January committing the state to meeting climate change mitigation goals set out in the Paris Climate Accord. The executive order also required the two departments to create policies to reduce methane emissions from the oil and natural gas sectors.

The first of the stakeholder meetings will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 29 at San Juan College in room 7103, which is located in the information technology building.

XTO’s operations near Aztec, NM. (Photo: Courtesy of XTO Energy)

The meeting will begin with an hour-long presentation by the two state agencies followed by an hour for the public to ask questions. There will also be an hour and a half of public comment and an hour-long open house.

PNM officials will answer questions about closing San Juan Generating Station

Public Service Company of New Mexico is hosting a meeting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 to educate the public about its plans for closing the San Juan Generating Station and replacing the electricity it currently receives from the power plant.

The meeting will be in room 9008 in the Henderson Fine Arts building.

The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

Bloomfield to discuss budget for Fiscal Year 2020

The Bloomfield City Council is scheduled to adopt the final budget for Fiscal Year 2020 when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

Other topics on the agenda include the East Blanco bridge project. The City Council will also have a closed session to discuss litigation about acquisition of an electric utility.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/07/28/meetings-roundup-climate-change-and-emissions-discussion-topics/1841810001/