Buy Photo Audra Brown talks about her campaign for Congressional District 3, Thursday, July 25, 2019, during an ice cream social in Riverside Park in Aztec. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — Audra Brown said if she is elected to the U.S. House of Representatives she plans on being a “fighter for New Mexico.”

“I’ve been a fighter since I was seven years old,” she said

She said she will not be there to play nice or to make friends. Instead, she said she hopes to represent New Mexico’s interests.

Brown is a Republican running for the Congressional District 3 seat currently held by Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM. Luján is running for U.S. Senate, leaving the seat without an incumbent during the 2020 election.

Brown is younger than many of the candidates who have tossed their hats into the ring for the Democratic Party nomination. She said she recently turned 30.

She lives in Roosevelt County near Portales. Brown visited San Juan County this week and rode with Cowboys for Trump from Farmington to Aztec.

Brown said this year’s state legislative session caught her attention as she saw laws being passed that she disagreed with, such as gun control.

She said she is a big fan of the Second Amendment and has competed in shooting competitions.

Buy Photo Aubra Brown rides with Cowboys for Trump. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

“I believe very much in the Constitution,” she said.

Brown had just graduated with her Master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech and planned on investing in one of her small businesses. She put those plans on hold and decided to run for Congress after noticing no other Republicans were stepping up. At the time, Lujan had not yet announced his bid for Senate and Brown said Republicans were hesitant to challenge Lujan.

She said it made sense for her to jump into the race and she is excited about the possibility of serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I might actually be able to make a difference,” Brown said.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

