The Sandstone Productions presentation of "All Shook Up" at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater comes to an end this week with productions running July 25-27. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Sandstone Productions)

The Connie Mack World Series Parade takes place at 10 a.m. July 25 from downtown Farmington along Main Street to the Fairgrounds, ending at Ricketts Park.

The Journeys in Space Movie Marathon begins at 10 a.m. July 25 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with free screenings of "Interstellar" and "Passengers" in the Teen Zone. Call 505-566-2201 or visit infoway.org.

The Connie Mack World Series continues through Aug. 3 at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. Single-game tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 25 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Karaoke with Roland will take place at 7 p.m. July 25 at the HEart Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Cover is $3.

The Sandstone Productions presentation of "All Shook Up" continues at 8 p.m. July 25-27 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Visit farmingtonnm.org/ost or call 505-599-1144.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. July 26 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by Willow Blue. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Call 505-599-1148.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place at 5:30 p.m. July 26 at the Little Theater at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. A series of 10 short films will be presented. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors. Call 505-325-6724.

Preservation archaeologist Paul Reed will present a lecture entitled "Aztec, Salmon, and the Middle San Juan as a Pueblo Heartland" at 7 p.m. July 26 at the Visitor Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

The Museum Edventure led by the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park presents a Puye Cliffs guided tour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to visit the largest complex on the Pajarito Plateau. Registration is required, and participation is limited to adults. Participants should bring a sack lunch. Call 505-599-1400 or visit farmingtonmuseum.org.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon July 27 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. July 27 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by the Ben Gibson Duo. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. July 28 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Fetz X-Tet. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. July 30 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

"Liberty at the Lounge: What's Next for Our State's Economy and Politics?," an event covering topics from the latest legislative sessions and other news featuring Rio Grande Foundation President Paul Gessing, will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 31 at the Three Rivers Brewstillery Lounge, 109 E. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged at riograndefoundation.org/product/farmington-in-july/.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. July 31 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

