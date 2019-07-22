CLOSE Are you a Farmington Electric Utility System customer? Is your power out? Here's what to do. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — A vehicle crash left more than 12,000 Farmington Electric Utility System customers in parts of Farmington, Flora Vista and Bloomfield without power for several hours starting shortly before midnight on July 21.

Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown said police received a call at 11:45 p.m. July 21 about the crash. She said a medical incident caused the driver to crash into the pole at the intersection of Education Drive and Piñon Hills Boulevard.

Farmington Electric Utility System Director Hank Adair said the crash severed a pole on the 115 transmission line, which is one of the main arteries for the electric utility system.

This cut off power to customers from the Hood Mesa Trail area in Farmington to the Bergin Lane area of Bloomfield.

System operators and field crews responded to the outage and isolate the problems.

A transmission pole was damaged during a car crash July 21, 2019, in Farmington. (Photo: Farmington Electric Utility System)

"They did a great job with that and 95 percent of our customers were restored with power at 2 a.m.," Adair said.

Adair said about 200 customers on a distribution circuit remained without power until shortly before 5 a.m. on July 22.

Farmington Electric Utility System then turned off power to residents in the Hood Mesa area for 10 minutes starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. as crews returned the system to normal operations.

