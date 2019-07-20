CLOSE Enchant Energy wants to install carbon capture on San Juan Generating Station. Here's how the technology works. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

The Energy Transition Act requires community input on a displaced worker development plan

Story Highlights Farmington is considering annexing a portion of the U.S. Highway 64 corridor east of city limits.

San Juan County Commission will have a closed session to discuss leasing Bloomfield fire stations.

Aztec City Commission will have a workshop about San Juan County Crime Stoppers.

FARMINGTON — New Mexico Department of Workforce Solution Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley is coming to San Juan County to discuss the Energy Transition Act with elected officials in San Juan County.

The Energy Transition Act requires the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to create a displaced worker development plan to assist people who will lose their jobs if the San Juan Generating Station closes in 2022.

A community advisory committee will provide recommendations for that plan.

The work to develop that plan has already started. McCamley will talk to the San Juan County Commission and the Farmington City Council about the advisory committee during his visit to the area on July 23.

More: Environmentalists celebrate passage of Energy Transition Act

Buy Photo Bill McCamley, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, gestures during an interview with The Daily Times staff on July 11, 2019. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

He will address the San Juan County Commission during its meeting at 4 p.m. July 23 at the County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive, in Aztec. Following the County Commission meeting, McCamley will speak to the Farmington City Council during its 6 p.m. July 23 meeting at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive. People who are unable to make it to the meetings can watch the Farmington City Council meeting online at fmtn.org.

Farmington may consider annexing area east of city

The Farmington City Council will also discuss a proposed annexation of a currently unincorporated area along the U.S. Highway 64 corridor. The area stretches from the current city limits to County Road 350.

If Farmington chooses to pursue annexing the land it will need to meet with San Juan County, the water utility that serves the area and business and property owners located in that area.

San Juan County to discuss generating station, Bloomfield fire department

Engineer Ian Rutter examines equipment on a fire truck in March 2017 at the Bloomfield Fire Department. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The San Juan County Commission will have a closed session at the end of its meeting to discuss pending litigation related to the future of San Juan Generating Station. It will also discuss leasing the Bloomfield fire station.

Bloomfield is considering contracting with San Juan County for fire suppression and emergency response. The city has asked the county to draw up a contract for the City Council to consider.

More: Residents, firefighters talk future of Bloomfield Fire Department

Aztec City Commission will discuss participation in crime prevention program

The Aztec City Commission will have a workshop at 5:15 p.m. July 23 prior to its regular 6 p.m. meeting. During the workshop, it will discuss the city’s participation in San Juan County Crime Stoppers. Aztec contributed more than $3,500 to the county-wide crime prevention program in Fiscal Year 2019. It could pay nearly $9,700 in Fiscal Year 2020.

All the items on the City Commission agenda for its regular meeting are on the consent agenda. That means they will likely be voted on together without discussion.

The consent agenda includes a letter of support for San Juan County’s application for up to $492,000 for funding via the Health and Human Services division to develop a program to reduce recidivism and homelessness for people convicted of non-violent crimes.

The Aztec City Commission meeting can be viewed live on the city's YouTube channel.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/07/20/meetings-roundup-county-farmington-learn-energy-transition-act-bill-mccamley/1779286001/