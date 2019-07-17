CLOSE Do you know what to do if you see something bad happening? Here are some tips. Keri Hensley/USA TODAY NETWORK Wochit

FARMINGTON — Area first responders were dispatched to a fatal vehicle crash near the New Mexico and Colorado state line along U.S. Highway 550.

Law enforcement and fire agencies were dispatched around 8:52 a.m. on July 17 to a wreck involving two vehicles just south of the state line along U.S. Highway 550, according to San Juan County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Jayme Harcrow.

Harcrow confirmed one person died in the crash in the Cedar Hill area but did not have additional details on the morning of July 17.

Traffic in both directions was initially shut down and a Sheriff's Office Facebook post urged drivers to slow down and be cautious of first responders along the roadway at the scene.

One lane for the south and north bound lanes later opened so traffic could move slowly through the area.

The first deputy arrived on scene around 8:59 a.m. and the medical helicopter arrived on scene around 9:15 a.m.

Harcrow did not have information on the number of people injured in the crash, but stated there were two occupants in the passenger car where the fatality occurred.

Harcrow said the person who alerted county dispatch to the wreck immediately tried to render aid to occupants of the vehicle that looked like it sustained the most damage.

New Mexico State Police is leading the investigation.

This is the second fatal vehicle crash in three days in San Juan County.

Farmington resident Joshua Ellis, 30, was killed on the morning of July 15 in a traffic collision near the intersection of Browning Parkway and Burnham Road in Farmington.

He was driving a motorcycle southbound on Browning Parkway when he collided with a Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year-old woman in the north bound lane as she was turning onto Burnham Road.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash, and the Farmington Police Department is awaiting the autopsy report that will determine Ellis' cause of death.

