CLOSE

The ELO tribute band A New World Record will perform July 21 at the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The "Star Wars" Movie Marathon begins at 10 a.m. July 18 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with free screenings of "Rogue One" and "Solo." Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2201.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

"Among the Stars Lullabies," a bedtime story celebration, will take place at 7 p.m. July 18 outside the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Participants are urged to bring a blanket. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Sandstone Productions presentation of "All Shook Up" continues at 8 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday through July 27 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Visit farmingtonm.org/ost or call 505-599-1144.

The Summer Carnival takes place from 10 a.m. to noon July 19 at Kiwanis Park, 4200 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event includes a variety of games and activities with staff members from the Farmington Recreation Center. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1184.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. July 19 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by the Ben Gibson Duo. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Call 505-599-1148.

The Cottonwood Concert Series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues on July 19 with performances by the Meanderings at 3:30 p.m. in the library rotunda and 6 p.m. in the north amphitheater. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

A lecture on "Capturing Color: Paint Practice and Its Analysis in U.S. Southwest Material Culture" by University of Arizona anthropologist Kelsey Hanson, will be delivered at 7 p.m. July 19 in the Visitor Center at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

Breezin' will perform July 19 at the Farmington Civic Center as part of the Dance Night series. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Dance Night series at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., continues at 7 p.m. July 19 with a performance by Breezin'. Admission is $5, and a cash bar will be available. Call 505-599-1148.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. July 19 to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Manny Hernandez and Eddie Tafoya. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

The AstroFriday series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues with presentations of "The Eagle Has Landed: The Flight of Apollo 11" at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. July 19 on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free, but seating is a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted once the program has begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon July 20 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Make.Do Fair & Pallett Throwdown will take place at 11 a.m. July 20 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will compete for gift cards ranging from $100 to $500. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

A MOONabration celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1425.

The Four Corners Rod Run takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. July 20 along Main Street in downtown Farmington. The event features hot rods, classic cars, low riders, art, food and live music. Admission is free. Visit fmtn.org/RodRun or call 505-599-1148.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. July 20 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by … And Beyond. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. July 21 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by the Zia Chicks. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

A New World Record, an ELO tribute band, performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $24 and $28 at the box office. They also can be purchased online at fmtn.org/CivicCenter or by phone at 505-599-1148.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. July 23 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/07/17/four-corners-rod-run-downtown-farmington-tops-entertainment-listings/1750770001/