FARMINGTON — Legislation that proposes the Navajo Nation focus on generating revenue from renewable energy sources is headed to the Navajo Nation Council.

The bill, sponsored by Delegate Elmer Begay, proposes to rescind the tribe's current energy policy and direct the Navajo Nation Department of Justice to draft a replacement policy.

It would also establish a task force to address the pending closures of the Navajo Generating Station and the Kayenta Mine, both located in northeast Arizona.

This Sept. 4, 2011, file photo shows the main plant facility at the Navajo Generating Station, as seen from Lake Powell in Page, Ariz. (Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP)

The council will convene for the summer session at 10 a.m. on Monday at the council chamber in Window Rock, Arizona.

Other bills on the proposed agenda seeking to amend sections of tribal law and amend portions of the rules of order for the council's standing committees.

There is legislation to confirm the nomination of Shawnevan Dale to serve on the Commission of Navajo Government Development.

Another bill seeks approving $6.3 million in supplemental funding to the Navajo Head Start program to pay past due bills and other debts.

Delegate Elmer Begay is sponsoring a bill that includes rescinding the tribe's current energy policy and drafting of a new one that increases focus on renewable energy resources. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

County Commission to choose new nominee for state senate

The San Juan County Commission will have a special meeting at noon July 15 to nominate a person to serve as the state senator representing District 3. The county had previously nominated former County Commissioner Wallace Charley, however Charley withdrew his name from consideration.

During a meeting with The Daily Times on July 11, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will not appoint a new senator until San Juan County has had an opportunity to select a new nominee.

More: 'He taught us to never give up': Family, friends remember state Sen. John Pinto

Senate District 3 includes portions of McKinley and San Juan counties. McKinley County has nominated former McKinley County Commissioner Carol Bowman-Muskett.

Carbon capture highlights city agenda

Community members wanting to learn about Enchant Energy’s plan to keep the San Juan Generating Station open after 2022 can learn about the carbon capture technology during a Farmington City Council work session at 9 a.m. July 16 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

More: Enchant Energy CEO says San Juan Generating Station carbon capture may cost $1.23 billion

San Juan Generating Station is pictured on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 in Waterflow. (Photo: The Daily Times file photo)

The work session will include a presentation about the recent Sargent & Lundy pre-feasibility study looking at installing the carbon capture technology on the power plant.

The meeting will be streamed live online at fmtn.org.

Regular meeting set for CCSD board

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will have a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

Board members are scheduled to meet in executive session in regards to the Dream Diné Charter School and for matters regarding the San Juan Generating Station, according to the agenda.

Also on the agenda are reports about Dream Diné Charter School, various fundraising requests and an update about efforts to retrofit San Juan Generating Station with carbon capture technology.

