CLOSE

As renewable energy and natural gas costs decline, it's harder to justify coal energy. Many utilities also are closing coal-generation plants in Indiana and elsewhere. Dwight Adams, dwight.adams@indystar.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — A July 9 meeting at San Juan College billed earlier this month as a public outreach session on the utility's plans for closing the San Juan Generating Station was changed on July 8 to an employee-only gathering.

These outreach meetings were intended to answer questions people might have about the utility’s plan to close the San Juan Generating Station and replace the electricity from the coal-fired power plant with power from a natural gas plant in San Juan County.

PNM spokesperson Raymond Sandoval called The Daily Times on July 8 and said the company had miscommunicated about the July 9 meeting.

Sandoval said the July 9 meeting would be employee-only out of respect for the people who work at the San Juan Generating Station.

In a press conference on July 1, Public Service Company of New Mexico announced it would have two outreach meetings — one on July 9 at San Juan College and the other on July 18 in Albuquerque.

People who had planned on attending the meeting on July 9 reported that it had been moved to the power plant.

MORE: How San Juan Generating Station went from powerhouse to possible closure

The utility also updated its website, pnmforwardtogether.com, from just listing the July 9 and July 18 meetings to specify that the July 9 meeting was employee-only, and to state that a third meeting would be on July 29 in San Juan County.  The details, such as time and place, for the July 29 meeting have not yet been released.

The meeting was scheduled after PNM filed documents with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to abandon the power plant in 2022 and replace the electricity with natural gas and solar. 

MORE: PNM proposes plan to move toward renewable energy sources, close SJGS

The PRC is scheduled to discuss the filing during its meeting that starts at 9:30 a.m. July 10 in Santa Fe. The meeting can be viewed online at nmprc.state.nm.us.

Meanwhile, the potential buyer for the San Juan Generating Station — Enchant Energy — released a copy of a carbon capture pre-feasibility study online on July 8.

MORE: Enchant Energy CEO says San Juan Generating Station carbon capture may cost $1.23 billion

The study estimates it would cost $1.3 billion, which could be recovered through tax credits. The pre-feasibility report can be viewed at enchantenergy.com.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

PHOTOS: San Juan Generating Station through the decades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the designs for the San Juan Generating Station.
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed.
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station.
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions.
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995.
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station.
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow.
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/07/09/pnm-miscommunicated-july-9-meeting-being-open-public/1683541001/