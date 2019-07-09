CLOSE

As renewable energy and natural gas costs decline, it's harder to justify coal energy. Many utilities also are closing coal-generation plants in Indiana and elsewhere. Dwight Adams, dwight.adams@indystar.com

Enchant Energy CEO calls results 'significant milestone'

FARMINGTON — A company working with the city of Farmington to acquire a 95 percent ownership stake in the San Juan Generating Station is hailing a recently released engineering report that touts the affordability of a plan to employ carbon capture and storage technology to keep the plant operating.

Enchant Energy Corporation officials posted a link to the report on the company website and issued a press release about it on July 8, with CEO Jason Selch touting its findings. The Sargent & Lundy report was released June 27 and estimates the cost of CO2 capture at between $39 and $43 per metric ton — figures that it claims are significantly lower than a previous carbon capture retrofit at a Texas facility.

"The results of this study are a significant milestone towards successful implementation of our project and the numerous positive benefits that we envision will follow," he stated. "This project will demonstrate that it is possible to comply with stringent CO2 emissions standards for electricity generation using carbon capture utilization and storage technology while providing high-paying jobs and maintaining state and local taxes that are so vital to the northwest region of New Mexico."

The Enchant Energy press release says the cost estimates cited in the S&L report mean that the estimated $1.3 billion cost to retrofit the San Juan Generating Station can be financed entirely with federal tax credits and will not require additional operating costs at the facility.

PHOTOS: San Juan Generating Station through the decades
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the designs for the San Juan Generating Station.
An artistic rendering from 1971 shows the design of the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 1978 prior to the completion of unit 4 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed.
A stack is pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station while unit 4 was being constructed. The Daily Times file photo
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station.
Stacks are rebuilt in 1978 after an explosion at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Cooling towers are pictured in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions.
Sulfur dioxide scrubbers were installed in 1978 at the San Juan Generating Station to reduce emissions. The Daily Times file photo
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station.
Employees check into work in 1988 at the San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995.
Public Service Company of New Mexico celebrate San Juan Generating Station Unit 3 running 365 days without an outage in May 1995. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in the 2000s in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow as the U.S. Senate debated mercury emissions. The Daily Times file photo
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station.
A billboard in 2005 protests emissions from San Juan Generating Station. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2005 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in 2011 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen on Nov. 6, 2013, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in January 2013 through the trees in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow.
Steam billows from the San Juan Generating Station in January 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured in April 2013 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is pictured, Monday, Sept. 29, 2014, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station is seen, Monday, April 20, 2015, on County Road 6800 in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
Tom Fallgren, plant manager at the San Juan Generating Station, stands near the power plant, Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow.
The San Juan Generating Station, as seen Monday August 1, 2016, in Waterflow. The Daily Times file photo
    Related: PNM proposes plan to move toward renewable energy sources, close SJGS

    The San Juan Generating Station's current majority owner, the Public Service Company of New Mexico, has announced plans to close and abandon the coal-fired plant by 2022 as part of a plan to increase its power generation from renewable sources. Farmington officials are worried that plan will have a devastating effect on the local economy, and they have been working with Enchant Energy officials to find a way to keep the plant operating beyond that point.

    The S&L study states the planned retrofit at the plant would capture 6 million metric tons of CO2 per year, decreasing its emission intensity from 2,201 pounds per megawatt hour to 249 pounds per megawatt hour – a decrease of approximately 90 percent. That figure would meet the CO2 emission standard included in the recently enacted New Mexico Energy Transition Act, according to the Enchant Energy press release.

    The captured CO2 would be compressed and transported via pipeline to a storage facility in the Permian Basin.

    Enchant Energy officials say the planned retrofit would allow the San Juan Generating Station to operate economically beyond its planned closure date of June 30, 2022, a move that would save more than 400 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs in San Juan County while continuing to provide power to customers at no additional cost.

