CLOSE Get to know NBC "The Voice" contestant Chevel Shepherd of Farmington. Wochit, Farmington Daily Times

ALBUQUERQUE — Less than a year after being crowned the winner of the 15th season of NBC's "The Voice," Chevel Shepherd finds herself still in a whirlwind.

It's still a very good thing for the now 17-year-old country singer.

She's traveled across the country either opening for other country artists or headlining a few of her own shows.

In New Mexico, she recently opened for Little Big Town in Albuquerque and Lee Brice in Ruidoso.

Her next opening gig is tonight, July 5, when the Farmington native will open for the Brothers Osborne.

MORE: Chevel Shepherd has been busy since winning 'The Voice'

"It's crazy to think how far I've come," she says. "It's good to hear that people are wanting to hear me sing and watch me perform. It's been nonstop since I've been on the show."

Chevel Shepherd fielded questions from reporters before her hometown concert Jan. 26, 2019 in Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: John R. Moses)

After being crowned the winner of "The Voice" in December, Shepherd hit the music circuit quickly.

MORE: Packed house cheers on NBC's 'The Voice' winner Chevel Shepherd as she gives free concert

She's also been working on music for her debut album.

"I haven't started recording yet," she says. "I'm putting together the songs that will be on there, though I haven't officially starting writing any of my own material just yet."

Being able to perform shows in New Mexico remains a humbling experience for the teen.

"I'm overwhelmed that I've had so much support from New Mexicans," she says. "I love where I'm from."

MORE: Senate measure honors Farmington's Chevel Shepherd for 'The Voice' win

Shepherd continues to perfect her sets and works almost every day on executing a dynamic show.

Between original music and cover songs, she constantly wants to make her set better.

"I have a lot of songs," she says. "My hour and a half set list is about 30 songs. It's good to change it from time to time. I know a lot more than 30 songs, and I try to put my best ones in the set list."

Buy Photo Chevel Shepherd listens to a question from a reporter during a pre-concert press conference Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 in the Farmington Civic Center. (Photo: John R. Moses/The Daily Times)

Now 17, Shepherd has also noticed that her voice has grown stronger since being on "The Voice."

"People tell me that there's more power in my voice," she admits. "I've been taking care of it really well. I warm up each time I sing and practice for more than an hour every day. I exercise my diaphragm. I can feel the difference in my voice now."

Months after being thrust into the national spotlight, Shepherd is grateful to be along for the ride.

"I'm taking each moment in," she says. "Meeting a lot of the other country singers has helped me, because they are examples of what I want my career to be like. They have time to talk with me and be genuine with the advice.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/07/05/the-voice-winner-chevel-shepherd-open-brothers-osborne-new-mexico/1660033001/