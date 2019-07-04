CLOSE

Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade part of Freedom Days

Buy Photo A flag made of lights adorns the side of a Northern Edge Casino van entered in the July 4 Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

The July 4 holiday came to an end in Farmington in a traditional fashion with the annual Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade through downtown.

As it does every year, the event drew thousands of onlookers and dozens of entries, all of them illuminated in one form or another. The groups taking part ranged from radio stations and nonprofit organizations to businesses and arts organizations.

The parade was part of the city's Freedom Days celebration, which began on July 3 with a fireworks display and continues throughout the weekend. For complete list of Freedom Days activities, check out The Daily Times calendar of events online.

Buy Photo A simulated flame is featured on one of the floats in the July 4 Farmington Rotary Parade of Lights. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade participants wave American flags while riding on a float down Main Street through downtown on July 4. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo A rider waves to the crowd while sitting on a barrel loaded on the St. Clair Winery float in the July 4 Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

