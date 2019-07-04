The July 4 holiday came to an end in Farmington in a traditional fashion with the annual Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade through downtown.
As it does every year, the event drew thousands of onlookers and dozens of entries, all of them illuminated in one form or another. The groups taking part ranged from radio stations and nonprofit organizations to businesses and arts organizations.
The parade was part of the city's Freedom Days celebration, which began on July 3 with a fireworks display and continues throughout the weekend. For complete list of Freedom Days activities, check out The Daily Times calendar of events online.
