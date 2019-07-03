CLOSE

Jim Williamson of Earth Works of Santa Fe works on a ring during the 2016 San Juan County Gem and Mineral Show at the Farmington Civic Center. This year's event takes place this weekend at McGee Park. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Party in the Park takes place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 4 in Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. The event features food, entertainment, vendors, live music, games and activities, and more. Admission is free, but some contests require paid registration. Call 505-326-7602.

"A Musical Tribute to America" will be performed at 3 p.m. July 4 at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave., as part of the Showcase on Dustin music series. Admission is $10, free for children younger than 18. Proceeds will benefit People Assisting the Homeless. An ice cream social will follow.

The Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade takes place at 9 p.m. July on Main Street through downtown Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-326-7602.

The Tommy Bolack fireworks display takes place at 9:30 p.m. July 4 from the bluffs south of the B-Square Ranch off U.S. Highway 64.

The San Juan County Gem and Mineral Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 5-6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7 at the indoor riding arena at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is free. Call 505-716-2847.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 4 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Sandstone Productions presentation of "All Shook Up" continues at 8 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday through July 27 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Visit farmingtonm.org/ost or call 505-599-1144.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. July 5 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by Donny Johnson. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Call 505-599-1148.

The Cottonwood Concert Series continues with performances by the Classical String Quartet at 4 p.m. in the rotunda and 6:30 p.m. in the north amphitheater July 5 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Bloomfield fireworks display takes place at dusk July 5 from the hills north of City Hall just west of U.S. Highway 550. The Bloomfield High School athletic fields will be open to serve as a viewing spot with vendors and activities. Admission is free.

The Bash at the Beach takes place from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6 at Lake Farmington. The outdoor family fitness festival features trail runs, bike races, fitness challenges, swimming competitions, fire pits, music and a cookout. A $5 per car gate fee applies. Call 505-326-7874.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon July 6 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

A History Walk takes place at 9 a.m. July 6 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. It includes a walk to All Veterans Memorial Plaza. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Freedom Fours Co-ed Volleyball Tournament takes place from 8 a.m. to dusk on July 6 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. The fee is $100 per team. Call 505-325-6575.

The Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament takes place from 4 p.m. to midnight July 6 at the Farmington Soccer Complex, 991 Fairgrounds Road. Registration is $200 per team.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. July 6 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Phillipe Holmes. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

San Juan County Fire Department District 1 presents its annual fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 6 from the department's training tower at 4105 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. July 7 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Jack Ellis. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. July 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

