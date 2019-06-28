FARMINGTON — Officers in Telluride, Colorado, responded to an unusual burglar that had broken into a car on June 25.

Video posted on the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows sheriff deputies and Telluride Deputy Marshals helping the furry suspect out of the vehicle.

The black bear had gotten into the vehicle and was unable to get out.

The officers used a rope to pull the door open from a safe distance. After the door was opened, the bear poked its head out of the car and looked around before it trotted away.

The sheriff's office is encouraging people to lock doors to prevent bears from breaking into vehicles. The Facebook post states bears will break into vehicles if they smell something enticing inside such as food or even lip balm.

Trapped bears will become angry and can pose a danger to people, according to San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

