CLOSE Here are some safety tips you can follow if you plan on popping fireworks this Fourth of July. Wochit, Wochit

FARMINGTON — A spark from a firework can ignite vegetation and lead to potentially catastrophic fires.

San Juan County Fire Marshal Chris Cardin said the moisture the Four Corners region has seen this year will not prevent fires from starting.

“People still need to be careful when lighting fireworks,” he said in a press release. “If you are in the middle of a parking lot, most of the risk from a firework fire is removed. A clear parking lot is an ideal place to put on a fireworks show.”

And San Juan County is making it easier for people to shoot off fireworks in a parking lot.

Buy Photo Fireworks are on display at a temporary Burnham Brothers' fireworks tent in front of Filter Supply Co. at 5658 U.S. Highway 64 Friday east of Farmington. (Photo: Joshua Kellogg/The Daily Times)

The county has set aside the north parking lot at McGee Park to shoot off fireworks from June 29 through July 7. This parking lot will be available from dark until 10 p.m. During that time, the county will turn off the lights that normally shine in the parking lot every night.

A trash receptacle will be available to dispose of used fireworks.

DISPLAYS: Four days of July 4th fireworks displays you do not want to miss this year

The parking lot is available at a first come, first served basis and the county does not allow consumption of alcoholic beverages.

While the parking lot does reduce the risk of fires starting, the fire department still recommends bringing water and a fire extinguisher.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/06/28/fireworks-safety-san-juan-county-fire-urges-people-use-mcgee-park/1597018001/