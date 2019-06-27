CLOSE

Crime

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash involving a semitrailer near Sheep Springs.

State police personnel were dispatched around 2:26 p.m. on June 26 to the crash along U.S. Highway 491 near mile marker 47, according to a New Mexico State Police statement.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. The name of the driver was not released.

State police believe the 2005 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 134 when it approached the intersection with U.S. Highway 491.

The vehicle did not stop at the intersection for reasons unknown and continued to travel into an open field where it rolled over and then caught fire.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Investigators believe a seat belt appeared to not have been properly used.

The crash is still under investigation.

