Farmington Daily Times
Peach's Neet Feet rolls out the red carpet for Massachusetts girl with Pfeiffer syndrome

Nova Cox has had more than a dozen surgeries in less than 10 years, but she doesn't let that slow her down.

Hannah Grover, Farmington Daily Times

Published 6:00 a.m. MT June 27, 2019

FARMINGTON — Nova Cox stands out in any room with her brightly-colored hair and exuberant personality. She immediately introduces herself with a smile.

Nova is not yet 10 years old, but she has already had more than a dozen surgeries, including skull modifications, a multistage hearing implant and spinal surgery.

She visited Hustle Kindness Headquarters in Farmington this week and was presented with a pair of custom shoes by Peach’s Neet Feet. Nova received the shoes during one of the regular art parties the headquarters hosts.

Peach's Neet Feet is a Farmington-based nonprofit that focuses on "hustling kindness" and helping children who have disabilities or chronic illnesses.

'Truly one of a kind'

Peach’s Neet Feet has been painting custom shoes for children like Nova since 2011. The organization flew Nova and her mother to New Mexico from Massachusetts.

Nova’s visit included a trip to the Four Corners National Monument as well as Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. Nova said her two favorite things about the trip were receiving the shoes and visiting Meow Wolf.

Nova’s face lit up when artist Corey Smith, whose sister founded Peach’s Neet Feet, presented her with a pair of shoes he had painted for her. The shoes included designs like Lego bricks and Pokemon.

Nova Cox, a girl born with Pfeiffer syndrome, received a pair of painted shoes from Peach's Neet Feet when visiting Hustle Kindness in Farmington. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

The community helped pay for the shoes when the Support Staff Association of San Juan College set out a collection jar during the Making Change events earlier this year. Nova's trip to New Mexico was funded by people who purchased merchandise from the Hustle Kindness Shop.

For Smith, painting shoes gives him the chance to not only express himself as an artist, but also to get to know one of the “fighters” the nonprofit chooses to give shoes to.

“Each pair of shoes is truly one of a kind,” he said.

'She's a really lovely human'

Nova was born with Pfeiffer syndrome, a condition that affects the way bones grow and fuse. The genetic condition leads to premature fusion of some bones in the skull, which impacts face shape. 

While Nova has already had 13 surgeries, her mother, Liz Cox, said Nova will need many more in the future.

Nova Cox plays, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, while visiting Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox plays, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, while visiting Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Corey Smith helps Nova Cox put on her new shoes, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Corey Smith helps Nova Cox put on her new shoes, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox was given custom painted shoes when she visited Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox was given custom painted shoes when she visited Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox and artist Corey Smith pose for a picture together, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet. Smith painted a pair of shoes for Nova.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox and artist Corey Smith pose for a picture together, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet. Smith painted a pair of shoes for Nova.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox makes a necklace, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox makes a necklace, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox shows Madison "Peach" Steiner her new shoes, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, during an art party at Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox shows Madison "Peach" Steiner her new shoes, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, during an art party at Hustle Kindness Headquarters by Peach's Neet Feet in Farmington.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Corey Smith makes Play-Doh shapes, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with Nova and Liz Cox at Hustle Kindness Headquarters.
Buy Photo
Corey Smith makes Play-Doh shapes, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with Nova and Liz Cox at Hustle Kindness Headquarters.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Corey Smith painted designs on Nova Cox's shoes representing things Nova enjoys, like taekwondo and Pokemon.
Buy Photo
Corey Smith painted designs on Nova Cox's shoes representing things Nova enjoys, like taekwondo and Pokemon.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox greets Madison "Peach" Steiner and Steiner's daughter, Luna, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox greets Madison "Peach" Steiner and Steiner's daughter, Luna, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox plays with Play-Doh, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox plays with Play-Doh, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Farmington.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen
Nova Cox colors, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters.
Buy Photo
Nova Cox colors, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hustle Kindness Headquarters.(Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)
Buy Photo Fullscreen

    That hasn’t stopped her from pursuing hobbies like martial arts. She has a green belt in taekwondo and enjoys board breaking. Cox said Nova will even paint the boards to match her hair.

    “She’s a really lovely human,” Cox said. “It’s an absolute privilege to be her mom.”

    Nova had some advice for people who want to live a happy life.

    “Just have fun,” she said. “Do what you think is right and just be yourself.”

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

