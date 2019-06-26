CLOSE

The Zia Chicks take the stage June 29 as the Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" Movie Marathon takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 27 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with screenings of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2201.

The Cold War Patriots organization will present a community organization event at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 27 at the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Anyone who worked at a nuclear weapons facility is welcome to attend. Representatives will be available to help workers understand the monetary and medical benefits available to them. Call 888-903-8989 or visit coldwarpatriots.org.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 27 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Sandstone Productions presentation of "All Shook Up" continues at 8 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday through July 27 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Visit farmingtonm.org/ost or call 505-599-1144.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. June 28 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by Terry Rickard. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Call 505-599-1148.

A Star-Spangled Celebration takes place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 28 at Civitan Park, 2551 N. Butler Ave. in Farmington. The Farmington Recreation Center event is open to children ages 7 through 12 and features lunch, crafts, relays and games. Registration is $5. Call 505-599-1184.

The Love for Thad 5k and Wellness Festival takes place from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 29 at Berg Park, 490 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Activities include sunrise yoga, a 5k race, speakers, a balloon release and music. Event registration ranges from $15 to $42. Proceeds raised will go to Desert View Family Counseling. Call 505-947-4471.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon June 29 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. June 29 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Call 505-599-1380.

A Dragonfly Walk takes place at 9 a.m. June 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The nature center staff will lead a walk during which participants will observe and learn about dragonflies. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The 15th annual Yo Down Show Down takes place at 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The yo-yo contest is organized by Luke Renner and offers visitors a chance to show off their skills and learn new tricks. There is no entry fee. Call 505-599-1425.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. June 29 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by the Zia Chicks. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. June 30 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Julie and the Boyz. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The James and Ernie Comedy Show will be presented at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36. Tickets are $15 in advance at the casino gift shop and $20 the day of the show. Call 505-960-7000.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. July 2 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. July 3 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

The Farmington Fireworks Display will take place at approximately 9:25 p.m. July 3 from Sullivan Hill, just west of East 30th Street and College Boulevard. The 19-minute show will be simulcast on KWYK-FM 94.9. Call 505-326-7602.

