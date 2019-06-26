CLOSE Here are some safety tips you can follow if you plan on popping fireworks this Fourth of July. Wochit, Wochit

Firework displays planned for July 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Farmington, Bloomfield and Kirtland

Story Highlights The firework displays will start July 3 at Sullivan Hill.

Tommy Bolack will once again host the Fourth of July firework show.

Bloomfield will have activities for families in conjunction with the display.

The final display will be July 6 in Kirtland.

FARMINGTON — Firework displays can provide a fun, safe way for families to celebrate Independence Day.

Here are four firework displays to watch with your family in San Juan County.

Sullivan Hill provides centralized viewing of fireworks

The Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau has hosted a firework display for more than three decades.

This display will start at approximately 9:25 p.m. July 3 when fireworks will be shot off from Sullivan Hill.

A cluster of fireworks bursts in the sky July 3, 2015, during the annual Fourth of July Farmington fireworks show. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

CVB Executive Director Tonya Stinson said the display could be delayed by weather, but viewers can get updates on the show by tuning into the radio station KWYK 94.9. The radio station will also provide music synchronized with the choreographed firework show.

The show lasts 19 minutes and can be viewed from most parts of Farmington. Stinson said Farmington Museum and San Juan College offer good viewing locations.

"Sullivan Hill is so centrally located that you really can see it from pretty much anywhere," Stinson said.

Bolack preparing his famous firework display for B-Square Ranch

The biggest display is the Fourth of July firework extravaganza put on by Farmington businessman and philanthropist Tommy Bolack.

The display will start at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Bolack shoots off fireworks from the bluffs at B-Square Ranch.

“Viewing is always real good there all along south Farmington,” Bolack said.

He said parts of Crouch Mesa also provide good views of the firework display.

Buy Photo Tommy Bolack demonstrates how a fireworks mortar shell is put together Monday, July 2, 2018, at B Square Ranch in Farmington. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

Bolack has been working to prepare his famous fireworks for about a week. He said his display will include the special effects people have come to expect from his show – bowties, smiley faces and more.

Last year he added in new colors like pink and purple. Those colors will once again appear in the show.

“We celebrate freedom, but we really should be celebrating it every day,” he said.

Bloomfield Fifth of July Fireworks includes activities for the whole family

The City of Bloomfield will once again shoot off fireworks from the hills north of City Hall on July 5. City Manager George Duncan said the firework display will begin at dusk, likely between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Buy Photo Bloomfield will shoot off fireworks on July 6 from B-Hill. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The location provides good viewing from pretty much any part of the city. Bloomfield High School will open the gates to its athletic field for people to view the fireworks. The field will also include activities for children earlier in the day, including a treasure hunt. Music to go along with the display will be broadcast through the Bloomfield Fire Department's radio station, 93.5 FM.

Duncan said other good viewing areas include Wilderness Park and the Chamblee Soccer Fields.

“Really it’s a good site for most people in the community,” he said.

Fire department shoots fireworks from the top of a fire tower in Kirtland

San Juan County Fire Department District 1, also known as Valley Fire Department, will host its annual fireworks display starting at approximately 9 p.m. July 6.

San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley said in an email that the fireworks will be launched from the top of the fire department's training tower located at 4105 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland.

Neeley said the fireworks can be viewed from nearby roads as well as the baseball fields at Judy Nelson Elementary School.

Neeley said the department has hosted a fireworks display for about five years, however it canceled the display last year because the drought caused extreme fire danger.

