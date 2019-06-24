CLOSE

Entries are being sought for the annual Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade on July 4. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Organizers of Farmington's 33rd annual Freedom Days celebration over the Fourth of July holiday weekend are seeking applications for participants in various activities.

Vendors are being sought for the Party in the Park, a celebration that runs from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 4 in Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Drive in Farmington. The family-friendly event features live music, a skateboarding competition, water balloon dodgeball and a pizza-eating contest. Vendors also are wanted for the Farmington Rotary Electric Light Parade set for 9 p.m. July 4 on Main Street through downtown. Fees vary by space and event.

Sports enthusiasts are encouraged to register for the Freedom Fours Co-ed Grass Court Volleyball Tournament taking place all day on July 6 at Brookside Park, as well as the Kick It 3v3 Soccer Tournament taking place from 4 p.m. to midnight July 6 at the Farmington Soccer Complex, 991 Fairgrounds Road.

Entries also are being accepted for the parade. Entry fees apply for some groups.

Applications and entry forms can be found online at farmingtonnm.org/pages/freedomdays.html. Call 505-326-7602 for more information.

