Deadline to respond is July 19

Farmington Public Library officials are encouraging local residents to complete an online survey that will be used to help put together the library's new long-range plan. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — An online survey of local residents that will be used to help shape the future of the Farmington Public Library is being conducted on the library's website through July 19.

Library officials are in the process of updating the entity's long-range plan, something they haven't done since 2006. The library held several public meetings in late May that were designed to kick off the process.

Input from those "Checking Out the Future" sessions will be combined with the survey responses to help produce the new plan, which library director Karen McPheeters has described as a comprehensive document that examines whether the library is meeting the expectations of its patrons and how its future should unfold.

The survey includes approximately two dozen questions that cover a variety of topics, including the visitation and usage habits of respondents, how they rate the library's customer service, what kind of digital technology they use and what services they expect or would like to see from the library.

Those who complete the survey will be eligible to win a Yeti Tundra 35 cooler, as well as other prizes. The winners will be announced after July 22.

Library officials hope to have the plan finished by fall.

To take the survey, follow the link on the library's website at infoway.org. Call 505-599-1270 for more information.

