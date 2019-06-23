CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Farmington City Council will discuss where to spend about $236,000 worth of Community Development Block Grant funds.

The public works department has asked the City Council to use CDBG funds to improve bicycle and pedestrian paths along Broadway Avenue, including making sidewalks more accessible for people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Parks Recreation and Cultural Affairs has requested CDBG funds for upgrades at the Farmington Recreation Center, the Farmington Indian Center and Berg Park.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. June 25 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive. Meetings are livestreamed at fmtn.org.

Other topics on the agenda include addiction treatment, road names and upcoming events at the Farmington Civic Center.

The Farmington City Council could approve a special use permit that would allow Lifechoices LLC to operate an inpatient and outpatient clinic for patients struggling with addiction. This clinic would be located at 2670 Pinon Frontage Road. It would include 30 rooms, each equipped with a bathroom and two beds.

In addition, the City Council may choose to rename County Roads 5859 and 5860. Both roads were incorporated into the city following the 2016 annexation. They could be renamed Calder and Reagan streets.

The City Council will also hear a presentation about the upcoming theater season at the Farmington Civic Center.

Bloomfield will talk about East Blanco Bridge

The City of Bloomfield will discuss an agreement with New Mexico Department of Transportation for a project related to the East Blanco Bridge. The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. June 24 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

The City Council is scheduled to go into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss litigation related to acquisition of an electric utility.

Aztec discusses addition to city code

The Aztec City Commission will discuss adding a $75 fee for encroachment permits into the city code. The City Commission meets at 6 p.m. June 25 at Aztec City Hall, 200 W. Chaco St. The meeting can be viewed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Prior to the regular meeting, the commission will have a work session at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the Lodgers Tax Advisory Board.

Special meeting for CCSD board

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will discuss a contract for Terri Benn to serve as superintendent at a special meeting on June 24.

Last month the board approved the one-year appointment for Benn to oversee the 2019-2020 school year.

She has been serving as interim superintendent this school year and that contract ends on June 30.

The agenda lists board members as convening in executive session to discuss Benn's contract then acting on it in open session.

The board will also listen to a report about federal funding to help students attain English language proficiency and meet state academic standards, before approving an application related to the funding.

The special meeting will be at 2 p.m. on June 24 in the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

