Community members gather around the summer solstice marker as it is fully illuminated by the sun last year at the Farmington Public Library. The annual celebration returns at noon on June 21. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A rabies field clinic for dogs and cats will be offered by the Navajo Nation Division of Environmental Health Services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20 at the Shiprock Chapter house. All animals must be healthy and at least 3 months old. Call 505-368-7460.

The Alien Invaders Movie Marathon runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 20 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with screenings of "Arrival" and "A Quiet Place." Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2201.

The San Juan Open Golf Tournament takes places all day June 20-23 at the San Juan County Club, 5775 Country Club Drive in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-327-4451.

A free presentation by the Alzheimer's Association's New Mexico chapter, "Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," will be offered at 10 a.m. June 20 at the Aztec Cultural Center, 101 S. Park Ave. Call 800-272-3900.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 20 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The Sandstone Productions presentation of "All Shook Up" opens at 8 p.m. June 20 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington, and continues at the same time every Thursday through Saturday through July 27. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Visit farmingtonm.org/ost or call 505-599-1144.

A summer solstice sunrise observance will take place at 5:30 a.m. June 21-22 at Chaco Culture National Historic Park, 1808 County Road 7950 in Nageezi south of Farmington. The first 100 visitors through the gates will be admitted to Casa Rinconada to watch the sunrise alignment at 5:55 a.m. Free with paid park admission. Call 505-786-7014.

A summer solstice sunrise observance will take place at 5:30 a.m. June 21-22 at Aztec Ruins National Monument, 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. Visitors will be able to experience the Aztec West great house alignment and witness the "doorways of light" in the Great Kiva. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

A summer solstice observance will take place at 7 a.m. June 21 at Salmon Ruins, 6131 U.S. Highway 64. Visitors will be able to see sunlight illuminate a 1,000-year-old feature in one of the rooms at the ruins at 7:50 a.m. Admission is free. Call 505-334-6174.

An adult dodgeball tournament will take place June 21-22 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Participation is limited to those 18 and older. Registration is $60 per team. Visit fmtn.org/Recreation or call 505-599-1184.

The Gold King Mine Spill Update Teach-In takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21 at the Shiprock Chapter house. Scientists and others will present their findings on the impacts of the 2015 Gold King Mine spill. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. RSVP with Peggy Risner at 575-646-1813 or email prisner@nmsu.edu.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. June 21 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by the San Juan Jazz Society. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Call 505-599-1148.

A summer solstice celebration will take place at noon June 21 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The event features live music by Scott and Johanna Hongell-Darsee and an observance of the sunlight reaching the library's solstice marker on the floor. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

The Cottonwood Concert Series continues with performances by Scott and Johanna Hongell-Darsee at 3:30 p.m. in the rotunda and at 6 p.m. June 21 in the amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

An opening reception for the art exhibition "Adventures in Wood: Contemporary Craftsmanship by Steve Barr" will take place at 5 p.m. June 21 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The exhibition remains on display through Aug. 31. Admission is free. Visit farmingtonmuseum.org or call 505-599-1174.

The AstroFriday series continues at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. June 21 in the Planetarium at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, with a presentation of "Navajo Skies." Admission is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. A free, public stargaze with telescopes will follow in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

A free screening of "Captain Marvel" will be offered by the San Juan College Student Activities office at dusk June 21 in Graduation Plaza on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and refreshments, but concessions will be available. In case of bad weather, the film will be moved to the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall. Call 505-566-3403.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon June 22 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. June 22 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Call 505-599-1380.

A butterfly walk will take place at 1 p.m. June 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A "catch-and-release" walk of approximately 1 mile is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Macaroni and Cheese Festival will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. June 22 at Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event features food and drink, wine and beer tastings, live music, vendors and more. Tickets are $30 at themacandcheesefest.com. Call 505-325-3541.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. June 22 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Melissa and Jason Kadinger. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. June 23 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Devil's Dram. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

The Weird Science Summer Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24-28 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Daily field trips and activities are included in this science-oriented camp. Registration is $99. Call 505-599-1184.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. June 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A rabies field clinic for dogs and cats will be offered by the Navajo Nation Division of Environmental Health Services from 10 a.m. to noon at the Upper Fruitland Chapter house and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Juan Chapter house and the Nenahnezad Chapter house on June 25. All animals must be healthy and at least 3 months old. Call 505-368-7460.

The Cold War Patriots organization will present a community information event at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 26 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 560 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Anyone who worked at a nuclear weapons facility is welcome to attend. Representatives will be available to help workers understand the monetary and medical benefits available to them. Call 888-903-8989 or visit coldwarpatriots.org.

A Park Play Day with staff members from the Farmington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs department will take place at 6 p.m. June 26 at Milagro Park, 6032 Carl St. Visit fmtn.org/PRCA or call 505-599-1484.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. June 26 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

