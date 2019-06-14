CLOSE

Buy Photo San Juan County's fire station in Waterflow is pictured, Friday, June 14, 2019. The fire station is part of District 1, also known as Valley Fire Department. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — San Juan County is acquiring land to build a new fire station in Waterflow.

This new fire station will be located on U.S. Highway 64 and will replace the existing Waterflow fire station.

The county will pay $70,000 for the land, according to county spokesperson Devin Neeley. This money comes from bond funds backed by the gross receipts tax.

Building the new fire station will likely cost between $800,000 and $1 million, Neeley said in an email. The building will be paid for using a combination of grants, state fire funds and bond money.

The new building will look similar to recently completed fire stations in other parts of the county including San Juan County District 6 Fire Station 2, which is located in West Hammond.

The San Juan County Commission approved acquiring the land for the new building during a meeting on June 11 in Aztec.

San Juan County Deputy Fire Chief John Mohler said the new building will be located on two acres of current pasture land.

The current fire station has two bays. The new one will have three bays and include an area for firefighters to sleep.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

