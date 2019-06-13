CLOSE

Spring snowmelt, releases from Navajo Dam have created potentially dangerous conditions near two local rivers. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — The Animas River will likely continue to flow high and fast through the upcoming days.

San Juan County Floodplain Manager Michele Truby-Tillen said the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Weather Service both project the peak of season runoff on the Animas River will occur June 15.

That means the Animas River will likely be swifter and higher than its been all year on Saturday.

Truby-Tillen said it has been a long time since there was this much water in the river. The abnormally deep snowpack in the mountains followed an extreme drought last year.

According to the USGS, the last time the Animas River had this much water in it was in June 2015 when the gauge at Cedar Hill registered 8,040 cubic feet per second.

A spring storm in June 2015 led to park closures and flooding.

Snowmelt causes high flows in the Animas River in Aztec and Farmington
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A trail is seen beside the Animas River leading toward the Miller Avenue Bridge in Farmington.
Buy Photo
A trail is seen beside the Animas River leading toward the Miller Avenue Bridge in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A gauge registers the depth of the Animas River, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Boyd Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
A gauge registers the depth of the Animas River, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Boyd Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Water covers a portion of the Animas River trail, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
Water covers a portion of the Animas River trail, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River runs beneath Miller Avenue, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River runs beneath Miller Avenue, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows under West Aztec Boulevard.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows under West Aztec Boulevard. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A barrier keeps visitors off a portion of sidewalk in Riverside Park in Aztec.
Buy Photo
A barrier keeps visitors off a portion of sidewalk in Riverside Park in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows through Boyd Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows through Boyd Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows under the Miller Avenue bridge, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Boyd Park in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows under the Miller Avenue bridge, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Boyd Park in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A barrier blocks off a bridge leading to the Animas River in Riverside Park in Aztec.
Buy Photo
A barrier blocks off a bridge leading to the Animas River in Riverside Park in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River runs through Boyd Park, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River runs through Boyd Park, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River runs by Boyd Park, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington.
Buy Photo
The Animas River runs by Boyd Park, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Farmington. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flows around bushes and trees, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Riverside Park in Aztec.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flows around bushes and trees, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Riverside Park in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River runs under West Aztec Boulevard, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Aztec.
Buy Photo
The Animas River runs under West Aztec Boulevard, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River flowed swiftly through Aztec as dusk set in on June 12, 2019.
Buy Photo
The Animas River flowed swiftly through Riverside Park in Aztec as dusk set in on June 12, 2019. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Animas River near sunset June 13, 2019 as seen in Aztec.
Buy Photo
The Animas River near sunset June 12, 2019 as seen in Riverside Park in Aztec. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The deep, fast-moving water has officials concerned. In many places, the Animas River has risen over its banks. Both Farmington and Aztec have closed portions of their river trails and officials have cautioned people to stay away from the unstable banks.

    Truby-Tillen said people should move animals and equipment to higher ground away from the river.

    She said people should not play in the river while it is running high.

    "Right now is not a good time for river sports," she said.

    In Aztec’s Riverside Park, the Animas River has been eroding the bank and is close to undercutting the sidewalk in one area. The city has placed barriers to prevent people from walking on the sidewalk.

    Flows in the Animas River at Cedar Hill have been increasing. A gauge measured nearly 7,000 cubic feet per second on the morning of June 13. In a normal year, the flows would be between 2,500 cubic feet per second and 3,000 cubic feet per second in Cedar Hill, according to the USGS data.

    Information about the river conditions is available by calling the county hotline at 505-334-7700 and through the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/06/13/animas-river-expected-reach-its-season-peak-saturday/1444662001/