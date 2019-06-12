CLOSE

Natalee Johnhat, left, from Heights Middle School, Priya Simpson from San Juan College High School and Kaitlyn Wilcox from Piedra Vista High School will compete for the title during the Farmington American Indian Ambassador 2020 Pageant this weekend at the Farmington Indian Center. (Photo: Photo by city of Farmington)

A presentation and dedication ceremony for the Texas 4,000 bike ride takes place at 8 a.m. June 13 at the Connelly Hospitality House, 710 S. Lake St. in Farmington. Admission is free and open to the public.

The True Space Stories Movie Marathon takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 13 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with free screenings of "Hidden Figures" and "Apollo 13." Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2201.

Rabies field clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Newcomb Chapter House off U.S. Highway 491 in Newcomb and from 1 to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Toadlena BIA School in Toadlena. Free vaccinations will be offered for dogs and cats at least months old by the Navajo Nation's Division of Environmental Health Services. Call 505-368-7460.

An Apollo 13 Escape Room will be offered at 4 p.m. June 13 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2201.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 13 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

The San Juan River Balloon Rally will be held all day June 14-16 at the Bloomfield soccer fields, 701 S. First St. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0880.

The Treaty Days Art Show will be presented from 8 a.m. to dusk June 14-15 at the Healing Circle Wellness Center in Shiprock. The exhibition features the work of nearly two dozen artists and live music. Call 602-694-2645 or 505-860-4826.

A Treaty Days commemoration will take place from 8 a.m. to dusk June 14-15 at the Healing Circle Drop-In Center in Shiprock. The event features historians, historical presentations, poetry readings, singing and dancing, and food sales. Call 505-368-4587.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. June 14 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by Off the Interstate. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Admission is limited to those 21 and older. Call 505-599-1148.

The Downtown Stroll and Summer Art Walk will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. June 14 at various galleries in downtown Farmington. The event features artwork, live music, refreshments and more. Call 505-599-8442.

The Farmington American Indian Ambassador 2020 Pageant will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 14 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 505-599-1524.

Music by the Pond, a fundraiser for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 6 p.m. June 14 at the San Juan Country Club, 5775 Country Club Drive in Farmington. The event features live music, food, lawn games and fun. Tickets are $30. Call 505-325-0279.

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. June 15 at the Outback Steakhouse, 4921 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Clothes for Kids program. Tickets are $10 at Howard's Cleaners and the Outback Steakhouse. Call 505-860-0189.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon June 15 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Brunch at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. June 15 at the center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The cost is $5, $3 for those age 60 or older. Call 505-599-1380.

Herb and Xeriscape garden tours will be offered at 9 a.m. June 15 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Father's Day Ductmazing Bouquet workshop will be held at 10 a.m. June 15 at the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1425.

The American Legion Post 9 Centennial Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 15 at Minium Park, 200 N. Park Ave. in Aztec. The event features live music, a DJ, military societies, vendors, children's games, food and drink, a silent auction and more. Call 505-334-8981.

A Father Son Dodgeball and Pizza Party will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 15 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 and include dodgeball, pizza and a photo. Register at fmtn.org/WebTrac under "Sycamore Park Tickets."

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. June 15 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Off the Interstate. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. June 15 with a screening of "Boy Erased" in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The annual Father's Day Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 at Piñon Hills Community Church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-320-2880.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. June 16 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by the Trumpet Geezers. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. June 18 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The fourth annual "Animas and San Juan Watersheds Conference: Success and Challenges from Headwaters to Lake Powell" will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 19-20 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Online registration can be completed at https://animas.nmwrri.nmsu.edu/2019/register/.

The San Juan Open Golf Expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 at the San Juan Country Club, 5775 Country Club Drive in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-325-6276.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/06/12/bloomfield-balloon-rally-fathers-day-activities-offered-week/1432969001/