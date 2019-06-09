CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Roof will no longer operate out of the building at 310 W. Animas Street south of downtown Farmington, but that doesn’t mean the building will sit empty.

The City of Farmington owns the building, and San Juan College wants to transform it into a food hub and kitchen.

The Farmington City Council will discuss the college’s request to use the building for five years during the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. June 11 at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

If approved, the college would apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that could help fund kitchen equipment and outfitting the facility.

The college plans to use the building for its Harvest Food Hub program. That means local producers will bring agricultural products to the building, which will also provide training for regional farmers, chefs and food entrepreneurs. The building will also have an area for packaging processed foods and a place for the agricultural products to be sold.

A rendering in the council agenda packet shows a kitchen, an area for storage, a classroom, retail space and a garden area. In addition to discussing the college’s proposal, the Farmington City Council will host a public hearing of the city’s Citizen Participation Plan. The Farmington meeting can be viewed live online at fmtn.org.

County to discuss future film studio

The San Juan County Commission will go into closed session at the end of its meeting to discuss acquiring property for the future film studio.

The county was awarded $1 million of capital outlay money to create a film studio. County commissioners hope the film studio will attract filmmakers to northwest New Mexico and help diversify the economy.

Other topics on the agenda include purchasing land for the San Juan County Fire Department and renewing Sen. Martin Heinrich’s lease of office space in the county building on East Main Street in Farmington.

San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. June 11 at the administration building at 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

Aztec, Bloomfield, CCSD meeting this week

The Aztec agenda includes a land use hearing. Hilcorp is seeking approval from the city to recomplete a well site in southeast Aztec. The Aztec City Commission meets at 6 p.m. June 11 at Aztec City Hall, 201 W. Chaco Ave. Aztec will stream its meeting on the city’s YouTube channel.

The Bloomfield City Council and the Aztec City Commission will also meet this week. Bloomfield's agenda includes a review of recent expenditures. The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. June 10 at Bloomfield City Hall, 915 N. 1st St.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will meet in a work session at 4:30 p.m. on June 12 at the Shiprock Board Room in Shiprock.

No further information was available in the district's press release and the agenda was not available on June 7.

The work session is taking place on June 12 due to board members attending the New Mexico School Boards Association's annual school law conference on June 14-15 in Albuquerque, according to the district.

Reporter Noel Lyn Smith contributed to this report.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

