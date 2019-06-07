CLOSE

Jill Cohn kicks off new season of Cottonwood Concert Series

Buy Photo Jill Cohn performs a song from a her new disc "Balanced on the Rail" during the Cottonwood Concert Series on Friday at the Farmington Public Library. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

The new season of the Cottonwood Concert Series at the Farmington Public Library got underway on June 7 with a performance by singer-songwriter Jill Cohn of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Cohn has become a regular at the series, performing nearly every year of its existence. She played two sets one in the library rotunda and the second one outside in the north amphitheater. Cohn entertained the audience with songs from her latest CD, "Balanced on the Rail," which was produced by Emmy winner Malcolm Burn.

The series continues every other Friday through Aug. 2. Next up are Scott and Johanna Hongell-Darsee on June 21. Call 505-599-1270 or visit www.infoway.org/ for more information.

Buy Photo Members of the audience applaud as Jill Cohn finishes a song during the opening performance of the Farmington Public Library's annual Cottonwood Concert Series on Friday. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Singer-songwriter Jill Cohn strums her guitar during her show on Friday at the Farmington Public Library. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Jill Cohn kicks off the new season for the Farmington Public LIbrary's Cottonwood Concert Series on Friday. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

