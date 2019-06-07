The new season of the Cottonwood Concert Series at the Farmington Public Library got underway on June 7 with a performance by singer-songwriter Jill Cohn of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Cohn has become a regular at the series, performing nearly every year of its existence. She played two sets one in the library rotunda and the second one outside in the north amphitheater. Cohn entertained the audience with songs from her latest CD, "Balanced on the Rail," which was produced by Emmy winner Malcolm Burn.
The series continues every other Friday through Aug. 2. Next up are Scott and Johanna Hongell-Darsee on June 21. Call 505-599-1270 or visit www.infoway.org/ for more information.
Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/06/07/jill-cohn-returns-farmington-performance-library/1387493001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.