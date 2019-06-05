AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission is seeking letters of interest and resumes for the vacant state Senate seat representing District 3.

“As you all know, we had the unfortunate death of a true American hero, Sen. John Pinto, so we have a vacancy that exists in Senate District 3,” County Manager Mike Stark said during a County Commission meeting Tuesday meeting.

District 3 includes parts of Kirtland as well as the Shiprock, Cudei, Beclabito, Hogback, San Juan, Nenanhezad, Upper Fruitland, Burnham, Sanostee, Sheep Springs and Naschitti chapters of the Navajo Nation. It includes portions of both San Juan and McKinley counties.

John Pinto (Photo: New Mexico Legislature)

Each county will have the opportunity to submit one name to the governor for consideration. Ultimately, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will decide who serves as the next senator.

Pinto’s term was scheduled to expire in 2020, which means whoever is chosen will have to run for election next year.

Registered voters who live in Senate District 3 and would like to be considered for the position must submit letters of interest and resumes to the San Juan County Commission by 6 p.m. Friday, June 14. The letters of interest and resumes can be emailed to mstark@sjcounty.net or faxed to 505-334-3168. Applications can also be mailed to the County Executive Office, 100 S. Oliver Drive, Aztec, NM 87410.

The County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. June 17 to review the applications. Applicants do not need to live in San Juan County, however they do have to live within Senate District 3.

Several applicants attended the County Commission meeting, including Pinto's granddaughter Shannon Pinto.

