PHOTOS: Funeral held for Navajo Code Talker, state Sen. John Pinto
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The casket of Navajo Code Talker and state Sen. John Pinto is taken out from Sacred Heart Cathedral on May 30 in Gallup.
Buy Photo
The casket of Navajo Code Talker and state Sen. John Pinto is taken out from Sacred Heart Cathedral on May 30 in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Karen Arviso holds the flag presented to her father, state Sen. John Pinto, after his funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Arviso is the youngest of Pinto's four daughters.
Buy Photo
Karen Arviso holds the flag presented to her father, state Sen. John Pinto, after his funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Arviso is the youngest of Pinto's four daughters. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A veteran salutes the casket of state Sen. John Pinto after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup .
Buy Photo
A veteran salutes the casket of state Sen. John Pinto after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup . Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Family members of state Sen. John Pinto watch U.S. Marine Corps members prepare to fold a flag after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.
Buy Photo
Family members of state Sen. John Pinto watch U.S. Marine Corps members prepare to fold a flag after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A member of the U.S Marine Corps plays taps after the funeral Mass for state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.
Buy Photo
A member of the U.S Marine Corps plays taps after the funeral Mass for state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bishop James S. Wall leads the casket of state Sen. John Pinto from the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup on May 30.
Buy Photo
Bishop James S. Wall leads the casket of state Sen. John Pinto from the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup on May 30. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps complete folding a United States flag to present to the family of state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 in Gallup.
Buy Photo
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps complete folding a United States flag to present to the family of state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
State Sen. John Pinto's youngest daughter, Karen Arviso, center, receives her father's flag after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.
Buy Photo
State Sen. John Pinto's youngest daughter, Karen Arviso, center, receives her father's flag after the funeral Mass on May 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
People wait to enter Sacred Heart Cathedral to attend the funeral Mass for state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 in Gallup.
Buy Photo
People wait to enter Sacred Heart Cathedral to attend the funeral Mass for state Sen. John Pinto on May 30 in Gallup. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission is seeking letters of interest and resumes for the vacant state Senate seat representing District 3.

    “As you all know, we had the unfortunate death of a true American hero, Sen. John Pinto, so we have a vacancy that exists in Senate District 3,” County Manager Mike Stark said during a County Commission meeting Tuesday meeting.

    District 3 includes parts of Kirtland as well as the Shiprock, Cudei, Beclabito, Hogback, San Juan, Nenanhezad, Upper Fruitland, Burnham, Sanostee, Sheep Springs and Naschitti chapters of the Navajo Nation. It includes portions of both San Juan and McKinley counties.

    Each county will have the opportunity to submit one name to the governor for consideration. Ultimately, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will decide who serves as the next senator.

    Pinto’s term was scheduled to expire in 2020, which means whoever is chosen will have to run for election next year.

    Remembering the senator: Procession, funeral service announced for Navajo Code Talker, state Sen. John Pinto

    Registered voters who live in Senate District 3 and would like to be considered for the position must submit letters of interest and resumes to the San Juan County Commission by 6 p.m. Friday, June 14. The letters of interest and resumes can be emailed to mstark@sjcounty.net or faxed to 505-334-3168. Applications can also be mailed to the County Executive Office, 100 S. Oliver Drive, Aztec, NM 87410.

    The County Commission will meet at 4 p.m. June 17 to review the applications. Applicants do not need to live in San Juan County, however they do have to live within Senate District 3.

    Several applicants attended the County Commission meeting, including Pinto's granddaughter Shannon Pinto.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-866-458-2297.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    Senate District 3 by Anonymous b2usASEI on Scribd

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/06/05/san-juan-county-seeks-applications-vacant-state-senate-seat/1351432001/