Singer-songwriter Jill Cohn performs June 7 at the Farmington Public Library as part of the Cottonwood Concert Series. (Photo: Photo by Tori Eske)

A free hearing screening will be offered by the San Juan Regional Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at The Bridge Assisted Living, 1091 W. Murray Drive in Farmington. Call 505-324-6200 to make an appointment.

"Knowing the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's," a free presentation by the Alzheimer's Association, will take place at 9:30 a.m. June 6 at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 124 W. Ash Ave. The event is open to everyone. Call 505-326-3680.

Ventriloquist Meghan Casey performs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 6 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

A free rabies clinic will be held for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon June 6 at the Sheep Springs Chapter House in Sheep Springs and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Two Grey Hills Chapter House in Two Grey Hills. Animals must be 3 months old or older to receive a vaccination. Call 505-368-7460.

The "Star Trek" Movie Marathon begins at 10 a.m. June 6 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with free screenings of "Star Trek" and "Star Trek: Beyond." Admission is free. Call 505-566-2201 or visit infoway.org.

A penny party will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 6 at the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. A variety of penny-related activities will be offered. Admission is two rolls of pennies. Call 505-599-1425.

The Downtown Makers Market takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 6 in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors of various local products, including produce, jams and jellies, leather goods, baked goods and repurposed items. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

"Memories and Inspirations," an exhibition of paintings by Flora Vista artist Curt Stafford, opens at 10 a.m. June 7 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The show continues through June 28, and a closing reception will be held that day from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3464.

A yo-yo workshop led by Luke Renner will take place at 10 a.m. June 7 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. June 7 at the outdoor plaza at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by Jose Villarreal. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Call 505-599-1148.

A summer kickoff party and ice cream social will be presented by the Farmington Recreation Center at noon June 7 at Kiwanis Park, 3540 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Registration is $5 in advance at fmtn.org/WebTrac under "Cultural and Special Events." Call 505-599-1184.

Singer-songwriter Jill Cohn kicks off the Cottonwood Concert Series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., on June 7 with performances at 3:30 p.m. in the library rotunda and at 6 p.m. in the north amphitheater. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

The Mann Dance Academy production of "The Wizard of Oz" will be presented at 6 p.m. June 7, and 1 and 6 p.m. June 8 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and children. Call 505-330-6197.

Comedy Night returns at 7 p.m. June 7 to the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, with performances by Matthew Broome and Liz Ferron. Cover is $10. Call 505-566-1205.

Dance Night returns at 7 p.m. June 7 to the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a performance by After Midnight. A cash bar and concessions will be available. Call 505-599-1148.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon June 8 in the parking lot adjacent to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event features locally grown food, hand-made crafts and live entertainment. Admission is free. Call 505-599-8442.

Elora Favaloro plays in the Navajo Lake Marina splash pad on June 8, 2017. The facility is planning a number of activities on June 8 to help celebrate National Marina Day. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A National Marina Day celebration will take place all day at the Navajo Lake Marina, No. 42 County Road 4110 in Navajo Dam, on June 8. The event features free kayaking and paddleboarding, a fishing contest, door prizes, a trash clean-up, giveaways and raffle prizes, free hot dogs, houseboat tours, a rock hunt, a costume contest and more. Call 505-632-3245 or visit navajomarina.com.

An honor gourd dance will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and a canopy. Call 505-860-2628 or 505-686-8464.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series continues at 6 p.m. June 8 behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Terry Rickard. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Call 505-599-1174.

The Music in the Shade series continues at 4 p.m. June 9 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Black Velvet. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. June 11 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

A free program on preventing and managing diabetes presented by the San Juan Regional Medical Center will be held at 10 a.m. June 11 at The Bridge Assisted Living, 109 W. Murray in Farmington. Call 505-324-6200.

A free rabies clinic will be held for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to noon June 12 at the Counselor Chapter House and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Nageezi Chapter House. Animals must be 3 months old or older to receive a vaccination. Call 505-368-7460.

The San Juan County Historical Society meeting will feature a presentation by Dr. Jimmy Miller on Aztec history at 6 p.m. June 12 at the Aztec Senior & Community Center, 101 S. Park Ave. The public is invited, and admission is free.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. June 12 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

