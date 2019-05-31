CLOSE VIDEO: Fishing the San Juan River Quality Waters Wochit, Wochit

FARMINGTON — The San Juan River flows will increase on June 3 as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation begins releasing more water from Navajo Dam.

The bureau is warning people that the banks could become unstable and dangerous. It is also urging property owners to remove valuable items from near the river.

By the end of the day on June 3, the bureau will be releasing 2,000 cubic feet of water per second. That will increase over the following days.

According to a press release, the bureau hopes to release 5,000 cubic feet of water per second by the end of the day on June 7. It will continue releasing the 5,000 cubic feet per second for several days before reducing the amount of water gradually to 500 cubic feet per second by the end of the day on June 15.

Buy Photo Navajo Lake is pictured, April 18, 2019, in the community of Navajo Dam. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to release 5,000 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir this summer. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is releasing water from Navajo Dam to clear out sediment and debris from the channel and to restore habitat for endangered fish like the Colorado pikeminnow.

During the peak part of the release, the San Juan River below the dam will flow at 5,000 cubic feet per second until it reaches the confluence with the Animas River. The river will flow at 12,000 cubic feet per second below the confluence.

Buy Photo The San Juan River flows, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, through Farmington. (Photo: Hannah Grover/The Daily Times)

According to the press release, the bureau could reduce the amount of water released or change its plans for the release if there is significant precipitation that could increase the risk of flooding.

A schedule will be posted online daily at usbr.gov.

More information is available by calling the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Western Colorado Area Office at 970-385-6500 or contacting Susan Behery at 970-385-6560 or sbehery@usbr.gov.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

