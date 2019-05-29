CLOSE

Before tourists began visiting Chaco Canyon from around the world, it was a destination for ancestral people. Hannah Grover, hgrover@daily-times.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s visit to Chaco Culture National Historical Park provided a small victory to groups hoping to set aside a 10-mile buffer zone from oil and gas leasing surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Bernhardt accompanied Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, and tribal leaders as they walked through Pueblo Bonito on May 28.

“I walked away with a greater sense of appreciation of the magnificent site managed by the National Park Service and a better understanding of the tribal leaders’ views of its cultural significance,” he said in a press release issued late that day.

He said he has directed the Bureau of Land Management to “promptly publish a draft Resource Management Plan that includes an alternative that reflects the tribal leaders’ views and the proposed legislative boundaries.”

Chaco Canyon visit: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visits Chaco Canyon amid oil, gas development debate

PHOTOS: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, New Mexico, Sen. Martin Hein...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt stand in Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt stand in Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A group including Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, walk, Monday, May 28, 2019, toward Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
A group including Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, walk, Monday, May 28, 2019, toward Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pueblo of Acoma Governor Brian Vallo and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt walk through a room, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Pueblo of Acoma Governor Brian Vallo and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt walk through a room, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Casa Rinconada is pictured, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Casa Rinconada is pictured, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pueblo Bonito is pictured, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Pueblo Bonito is pictured, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ducks through a door, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ducks through a door, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, looks up at a cliff, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, while touring Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, looks up at a cliff, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, while touring Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Chaco Culture National Historical Park Superintendent Denise Robertson, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, pause inside a room at Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Chaco Culture National Historical Park Superintendent Denise Robertson, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, pause inside a room at Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, ducks into a room where park superintendent Denise Robertson stands, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour of Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, ducks into a room where park superintendent Denise Robertson stands, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour of Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich tells Interior Secretary David Bernhardt about Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour.
Buy Photo
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich tells Interior Secretary David Bernhardt about Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Pueblo Bonito is pictured, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Pueblo Bonito is pictured, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
At center, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, tells park superintendent Denise Roberts and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt about his experience with masonry, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour of Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
At center, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, tells park superintendent Denise Roberts and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt about his experience with masonry, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour of Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt stands in a room at Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt stands in a room at Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt meets with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the parking lot at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park visitor center.
Buy Photo
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt meets with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the parking lot at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park visitor center. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt look out over Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt look out over Pueblo Bonito, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, examines the masonry and wood, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Pueblo Bonito in Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Buy Photo
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, examines the masonry and wood, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Pueblo Bonito in Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens while Chaco Culture National Historical Park Chief of Interpretation Nathan Hatfield talks, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour of Pueblo Bonito.
Buy Photo
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt listens while Chaco Culture National Historical Park Chief of Interpretation Nathan Hatfield talks, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, during a tour of Pueblo Bonito. Hannah Grover/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This photo provided by the Navajo Nation, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, third from left, tours Chaco Culture National Historical Park about 95 miles northeast of Gallup, N.M., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico is at Bernhardt's right. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is on the far right.
This photo provided by the Navajo Nation, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, third from left, tours Chaco Culture National Historical Park about 95 miles northeast of Gallup, N.M., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico is at Bernhardt's right. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is on the far right. Jared Touchin/AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    These legislative boundaries he referenced come from a bill co-sponsored by Heinrich that would codify a 10-mile buffer zone around Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

    “We will take appropriate action to defer leasing within the 10-mile buffer during the next year,” Bernhardt said. “And we will respect the role of Congress under the property clause of the constitution to determine how particular lands held by the federal government should be managed.”

    Legislation: Udall, Heinrich, Luján and Haaland call for permanent protections around Chaco Canyon

    Bernhardt told The Daily Times on May 28 that his visit had changed his perspective about Chaco Canyon.

    NEWSLETTERS
    Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox
    We're sorry, but something went wrong
    Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-866-458-2297.
    Delivery:
    Thank you! You're almost signed up for
    Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration.
    More newsletters

    Heinrich said in the press release that the one year deferral on leasing will give the BLM time to draft the resource management plan and will give Congress time to vote on the Chaco Culture Heritage Area Protection Act. Heinrich and Sen. Tom Udall, D-NM, introduced the bill earlier this year in the U.S. Senate.

    “While we plan for any future energy development in the San Juan Basin, protecting these sites is something we should all be able to agree on, and I’m optimistic about a productive path forward,” Heinrich said.

    Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    More New Mexico state land news

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/05/29/oil-gas-leases-near-chaco-canyon-deferred-after-david-bernhardt-visit/1272552001/