Families check out some of the attractions at the 2016 edition of Kidfest at McGee Park. The annual event returns to the fairgrounds on June 1. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A free workshop to help people complete a W-4 form will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. May 30 through the Four Corners Low Income Tax Clinic in rooms 5017 and 5020 at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. A Spanish language interpreter will be available. Call 505-566-3747.

A free pain management class will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. May 30 at the Farmington Community Health Center, 1001 W. Broadway Ave. The class is open to the public and will deal with such issues as pain management, physical therapy, balance, strength and exercise. Light refreshments will be served. Call 505-566-0385.

The San Juan College Harvest Food Hub will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 30 at Complete Streets headquarters, 119 W. Main St. in Farmington, to discuss a food hub and commercial kitchen incubator in downtown Farmington. Farmers, restaurant owners, food producers and community members are encouraged to attend. Call 505-566-3119.

A children's memorial ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 in the Angels' Garden at McCoy Elementary School, 801 McCoy Ave. in Aztec. Email ginnyj1221@gmail for more information.

A Summer Kickoff Street Party takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. May 31 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington, 1925 Positive Way. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization's new teen center will be held, and free tacos will be served. Call 505-327-6396.

A "Native Americans: Grief and Substance Abuse" workshop led by Dr. Rick Froyd will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 31 at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The cost is $65. Call 505-454-3087.

The summer movie series presented by the student activities office at San Juan College opens with a free screening at dusk on May 31 of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" in the Graduation Plaza on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and refreshments, but concessions will be available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the movie will be moved into the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall. Call 505-566-3403.

The Kids' Fishing Derby takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 1 at Farmington Lake just north of N.M. Highway 516. Children ages 6 to 12 are welcome to register for the derby, which features multiple contests and prizes. Register online at fmtn.org/webtrac or in person at the Farmington Recreation Center. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1184.

The Early Bird Walk takes place at 8 a.m. June 1 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely walk of approximately 2 miles is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

KidFest returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1 to McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event features live entertainment, and a variety of activities and exhibits. Admission is $2. Call 505-860-0806.

The 17th annual Summer Terrace Concert Series gets underway at 6 p.m. June 1 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., with a performance by Devil's Dram. Admission is free, and visitors are urged to bring a blanket or folding chairs. Call 505-599-1174.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. June 1 with a screening of "The Favourite" in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the box office. Call 505-566-3430.

The Music in the Shade series at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, continues at 4 p.m. June 2 with a performance by the Ben Gibson Band. Admission is free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. June 4 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Picnic in the Park for Preschoolers takes place at 11 a.m. June 4 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Visitors are invited to bring a lunch and meet at the nature center for a picnic, followed by a story or activity and stroller-friendly walk through the park. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. June 5 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

