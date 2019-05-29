CLOSE

BLOOMFIELD — Guzman Energy, which provides electricity to the City of Aztec, has offered to pay the City of Bloomfield’s legal fees and for expert witnesses as Bloomfield tries to determine how much the Farmington Electric Utility Assets within Bloomfield city limits are worth.

Bloomfield residents can learn more about this proposal during a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the auditorium at Bloomfield High School.

Bloomfield has been attempting to acquire an electric utility from the City of Farmington since 2016.

A court ruled that Bloomfield has the right to acquire assets. Now the two cities must negotiate the price that Bloomfield will pay if it chooses to acquire those assets. If Bloomfield and Farmington cannot agree on a price, a district court judge will decide on a price.

During a May 28 council meeting, City Attorney Ryan Lane said Bloomfield will only acquire the electric utility assets if it can guarantee electric rates will not increase for Bloomfield residents.

