The "Flags of Remembrance: Healing Field" flag display returns this weekend to the Farmington Boys & Girls Clubs. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

"The Basics of Alzheimer's Disease," a free session designed to serve as an introduction for nonprofessional or family caregivers who are seeking a basic knowledge of the disease, will be presented at 9:30 a.m. May 23 at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 124 W. Ash Ave. Call 800-272-3900 to register.

The Farmington Torch Celebration for the statewide torch run for the 2019 National Senior Games will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 23 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event includes a torch run through downtown and a short program, as well as entertainment, activities and food. Call 505-599-1380.

The Farmington Public Library will present sessions at noon, 1:30 and 4 p.m. May 23 on "Checking Out the Future: Community Discussion About the Future of the Farmington Public Library" in the Multipurpose Room at the library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-599-1270 to reserve a spot.

A community spine seminar will be presented at 5:30 p.m. May 23 in the San Juan Heath Partners Conference Room on the second floor of the Medical Office Building at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. in Farmington. Spine experts will talk about tips and exercises for people experiencing spine issues. Admission is free. Register at 505-609-6078.

The "Flags of Remembrance: Healing Field" flag display presented by the San Juan Rotary Club will be held May 24-27 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington football field, 1925 Positive Way. A closing ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. May 27 with music, special guests and the reading of the Roll of Honor. Admission is free. Call 505-860-3843.

The Riverfest Kickoff event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. May 24 at the River Reach Terrace in Berg Park in Farmington. The event features live music, a beer and wine garden, art displays, food and more. Visit riverreachfoundation.com or call 505-716-4405.

Kenneth Seowtewa delivers a Chautauqua presentation on "Cultural Life of the Zuni Nation" at 7 p.m. May 24 in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free. Call 505-566-3430.

Riverfest takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 in Berg and Animas parks along the Animas River in Farmington. The annual event features rafting, plastic duck races, wiener dog races, live music, car shows, Native dancers, a fashion show, art displays, vendors, food, a beer and wine garden, children's activities and more. Admission is free. Visit riverreachfoundation.com or call 505-716-4405.

The Music in the Shade series gets underway at 4 p.m. May 26 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco, with a performance by Red Eyes Djinn. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

A Medicare Monday informational event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Shiprock Resource Center on U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. The session will include light refreshments and giveaways, and admission is free.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. May 28 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. May 29 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

