PHOTOS: Mauricio Espinal benefit concert at Farmington Museum | May 16
Mauricio Espinal plays keyboards during a benefit concert for his family May 16 on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Mauricio Espinal plays keyboards during a benefit concert for his family May 16 on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Violinist Autumn Austin performs during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Violinist Autumn Austin performs during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Concert organizer Mick Hesse performs "Amazing Grace" May 16 on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Concert organizer Mick Hesse performs "Amazing Grace" May 16 on the patio at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The group Celebration Brass performs on the patio of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park on May 16 during a benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal.
The group Celebration Brass performs on the patio of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park on May 16 during a benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Celebration Brass trombonist and arranger Don Allen performs during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Celebration Brass trombonist and arranger Don Allen performs during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Lor and Russel Hodges are featured during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Lor and Russel Hodges are featured during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
The group Funkified takes the stage during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
The group Funkified takes the stage during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Jonathan Lopez, the pastor at the Templo Sinai Assembly of God church in Farmington, speaks during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Jonathan Lopez, the pastor at the Templo Sinai Assembly of God church in Farmington, speaks during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Trumpet player Delbert Anderson performs a solo during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Trumpet player Delbert Anderson performs a solo during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Funkified vocalist Dee Duran performs during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Funkified vocalist Dee Duran performs during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Alex Olivas performs a tenor saxophone solo during a performance by Funkified Thursday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Alex Olivas performs a tenor saxophone solo during a performance by Funkified May16 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Guitarist Roger Miller of Funkified plays a solo during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park.
Guitarist Roger Miller of Funkified plays a solo during the May 16 benefit concert for the family of Mauricio Espinal at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
    'Mauricio & Friends' event raises more than $1,400

    FARMINGTON — A large crowd gathered on the patio of the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park on May 16 to enjoy the music of several local musicians rallying to support a local Honduran immigrant and his family.

    The "Mauricio & Friends" concert, which was organized by Mick Hesse to raise money for Mauricio Espinal and his family, featured performances by Celebration Brass, Autumn Austin, Hesse, Lora and Russel Hodges, Delbert Anderson, Funkified and Espinal himself.

    Espinal and his wife and children have been living in the United States since 2014 on an R1 religious visa, but they must leave the country by June 3 because that visa is expiring and Espinal's application for a residential visa has been stalled with immigration officials for the past few years.

    Espinal serves as the music director at the Templo Sinai Assembly of God church and performs with several local musical groups.

    Hesse said the concert raised more than $1,400 to help support Espinal and his family when they return next month to Honduras, a country racked by violence perpetrated largely by drug trafficking groups. The Espinals are planning to apply for permanent resident status in the United States later this year and hope to return to Farmington in 2020.

