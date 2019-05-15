Dozens of blues lovers gathered in the pocket park behind the Studio 116 art gallery in downtown Farmington Tuesday night for a performance by the Levi Platero Band.
The group is fronted by To'Hajiilee native Levi Platero, a longtime Four Corners favorite. The group performed several songs from a new album it will release this summer, as well as some older material. Platero even delighted the crowd with an impromptu medley that featured Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" and Arthur Crudup's "That's All Right," made famous by Elvis Presley.
The performance was presented by the San Juan Jazz Society, a new organization dedicated to growing the live music scene in Farmington, and promoting music education and performance opportunities. The group has mounted a months-long fundraising campaign, and donations are welcome at https://sanjuanjazzsociety.com.
