PHOTOS: Levi Platero Band performs in Farmington | May 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Levi Platero Band performs Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington as part of the San Juan Jazz Society concert series.
Buy Photo
The Levi Platero Band performs Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington as part of the San Juan Jazz Society concert series. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero entertains the crowd during a concert with his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero entertains the crowd during a concert with his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero works his way through a lead part during a concert by his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero works his way through a lead part during a concert by his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero, left, and bass player Bronson Begay work their way through a song Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero, left, and bass player Bronson Begay work their way through a song Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero, left, and drummer Douglas Platero perform Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero, left, and drummer Douglas Platero perform Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jacob xx strums his guitar during a performance by the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Jacob Shije strums his guitar during a performance by the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Blues guitarist Levi Platero leads his band through a song during a show Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Blues guitarist Levi Platero leads his band through a song during a show Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero, left, and Bronson Begay share the stage during a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero, left, and Bronson Begay share the stage during a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Drummer Douglas Platero pounds the skins during a Levi Platero Band concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Drummer Douglas Platero pounds the skins during a Levi Platero Band concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bassist Bronson Begay performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Bassist Bronson Begay performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A crowd fills the pocket park behind Studio 116 Tuesday night for a concert by the Levi Platero Band.
Buy Photo
A crowd fills the pocket park behind Studio 116 Tuesday night for a concert by the Levi Platero Band. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Drummer Douglas Platero and bass player Bronson Begay perform with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Drummer Douglas Platero and bass player Bronson Begay perform with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero picks out a lead guitar part during a performance with his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero picks out a lead guitar part during a performance with his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Drummer Douglas Platero's kick drum bears the Levi Platero Band logo during a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Drummer Douglas Platero's kick drum bears the Levi Platero Band logo during a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bassist Bronson Begay performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Bassist Bronson Begay performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero leads his band through a song Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero leads his band through a song Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rhythm guitarist Jacob Shije performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Rhythm guitarist Jacob Shije performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tuesday night's performance by the Levi Platero Band in downtown Farmington was a production of the San Juan Jazz Society.
Buy Photo
Tuesday night's performance by the Levi Platero Band in downtown Farmington was a production of the San Juan Jazz Society. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Guitarist Levi Platero smiles at his bandmates during a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Guitarist Levi Platero smiles at his bandmates during a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero leads his band through a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero leads his band through a concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jacob Shije strums his guitar during a performance with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Jacob Shije strums his guitar during a performance with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jacob Shije, left, watches, as Levi Platero works his way through a lead guitar part during Tuesday night's concert in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Jacob Shije, left, watches, as Levi Platero works his way through a lead guitar part during Tuesday night's concert in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Drummer Douglas Platero performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Drummer Douglas Platero performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jacob Shije, left, and Levi Platero share the stage during Tuesday night's concert in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Jacob Shije, left, and Levi Platero share the stage during Tuesday night's concert in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Drummer Douglas Platero performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Drummer Douglas Platero performs with the Levi Platero Band Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Levi Platero smiles during a pause in his concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Levi Platero smiles during a pause in his concert Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Blues guitarist Levi Platero picks out a lead during a concert with his band Tuesday night in the pocket park behind Studio 116 in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Blues guitarist Levi Platero picks out a lead during a concert with his band Tuesday night in the pocket park behind Studio 116 in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Rhythm guitarist Jacob xxx and lead guitarist Levi Platero jam during a concert Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington.
Buy Photo
Rhythm guitarist Jacob Shije and lead guitarist Levi Platero jam during a concert Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington. Mike Easterling/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Levi Platero Band highlights material from new album during show

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Dozens of blues lovers gathered in the pocket park behind the Studio 116 art gallery in downtown Farmington Tuesday night for a performance by the Levi Platero Band.

    The group is fronted by To'Hajiilee native Levi Platero, a longtime Four Corners favorite. The group performed several songs from a new album it will release this summer, as well as some older material. Platero even delighted the crowd with an impromptu medley that featured Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" and Arthur Crudup's "That's All Right," made famous by Elvis Presley.

    The performance was presented by the San Juan Jazz Society, a new organization dedicated to growing the live music scene in Farmington, and promoting music education and performance opportunities. The group has mounted a months-long fundraising campaign, and donations are welcome at https://sanjuanjazzsociety.com.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/05/15/levi-platero-band-kicks-off-san-juan-jazz-society-concert-series/3685642002/