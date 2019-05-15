Levi Platero Band highlights material from new album during show

Dozens of blues lovers gathered in the pocket park behind the Studio 116 art gallery in downtown Farmington Tuesday night for a performance by the Levi Platero Band.

The group is fronted by To'Hajiilee native Levi Platero, a longtime Four Corners favorite. The group performed several songs from a new album it will release this summer, as well as some older material. Platero even delighted the crowd with an impromptu medley that featured Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" and Arthur Crudup's "That's All Right," made famous by Elvis Presley.

Buy Photo Blues guitarist Levi Platero picks out a lead during a concert with his band Tuesday night in the pocket park behind Studio 116 in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

The performance was presented by the San Juan Jazz Society, a new organization dedicated to growing the live music scene in Farmington, and promoting music education and performance opportunities. The group has mounted a months-long fundraising campaign, and donations are welcome at https://sanjuanjazzsociety.com.

Buy Photo The Levi Platero Band performs Tuesday night in the Studio 116 pocket park in downtown Farmington as part of the San Juan Jazz Society concert series. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Levi Platero picks out a lead guitar part during a performance with his band Tuesday night in downtown Farmington. (Photo: Mike Easterling/The Daily Times)

