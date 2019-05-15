A judge inspects a dog with help from its owner during the 2017 Durango Kennel Club AKC All-Breed Dog Show/Trial at McGee Park. The event returns this weekend. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

The Durango Kennel Club AKC All-Breed Dog Show/Trial takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16-19 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Nearly 700 dogs will be featured in events including conformation, performance trials, special competitions and learning opportunities. Call 970-769-7685 or visit durangokennelclub.com.

Clubs for Kids, a free golf instruction event, will be offered for children ages 6 to 17 at 3 p.m. May 16 at the Piñon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. The program is sponsored by the First Tee of San Juan County. Call 505-334-4291.

Dr. Lee Francis IV, a publisher and comic creator, delivers a presentation on Native pop culture at 6 p.m. May 16 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. A question-and-answer session will follow, and books and other merchandise will be for sale. Call 505-599-1270.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington Golf Tournament will take place all day May 16-17 at the Pinon Hills Golf Course, 2101 Sunrise Parkway in Farmington. Registration is $200, and all proceeds benefit the organization. Call 505-327-6396.

A grand opening celebration for the Brown Springs OHV Recreation Area will be held from noon to 5 p.m. May 17 and all day May 18 in the Glade Run Recreation Area, County Road 1980 north of Farmington. New Mexico Department of Game and Fish personnel will be on hand to discuss the trails and share safety tips. A grand opening ceremony takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20. Call 888-248-6866.

A vendor training session for the Farmington Growers Market will take place at 4:30 p.m. May 17 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Vendors are required to attend to participate in the Saturday markets, and registration is $15. Call 505-334-9496.

The Farmington Cinematheque Series continues at 7 p.m. May 17 with a screening of "If Beale Street Could Talk" in the Little Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 at the door. Call 505-334-9496.

The Navajo Lake Marina Boat Show takes place all day May 18-19 at the Navajo Lake Marina, No. 42 County Road 4110 in Navajo Dam. The event includes more than $3 million in new boats and dozens of vendors. Admission is free. Call 505-632-3245.

A Dutch oven baking workshop led by Donna Thatcher takes place at 9 a.m. May 18 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Participation is $3. Call 505-599-1422.

A park play day takes place from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 at Jaycee Park, 1009 Cooper St. in Farmington. Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs personnel will be on hand to lead games. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1484.

The KSJE-FM Zero Mile Fun Run takes place at 10 a.m. May 18 at the Graduation Plaza at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is $15 to $20. Call 505-599-1484.

The Mother Daughter Tea Party takes place at 10 a.m. May 18 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Registration is $8 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Sycamore Park Tickets" tab. Call 505-599-1484.

Barn tours and a volunteer orientation will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. May 18 at Four Corners Equine Rescue, 22 County Road 3334 in Aztec. Call 505-599-1484.

The Curator's Choice Lecture Series at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St., continues at 3 p.m. Saturday with a presentation on "On the trail of Jesse James" by curator Jeffrey Richardson. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174.

A dark skies tour focusing on the blue moon will be offered by Four Corners Explorers at 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Chokecherry Canyon in the Glade Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Call 505-793-5092 or visit fourcornersexplorers.com.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. May 20 with a screening of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. May 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

Kristine Corbette performs at 2 p.m. May 21 at The Bridge Assisted Living, 1091 W. Murray Drive in Farmington. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to RSVP at 505-325-6200.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. May 22 at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

Read or Share this story: https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2019/05/15/dog-show-boat-show-highlight-weekends-entertainment-options/3669855002/