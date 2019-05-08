A grand opening celebration for an exhibition featuring this model of Stan the T. rex begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

A presentation on the "Rock Art of Crow Canyon: Cliff Calendars" in Northwest New Mexico" by David Casey takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Admission is free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1276.

San Juan County Peers' Behind the Mask of Mental Illness Masquerade Ball will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event is designed to celebrate the success of individuals living with mental illness. The event includes dinner, music, a photo booth, a silent auction and resource booths. Formal attire and masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Proceeds will be used to expand San Juan County Peers support groups. Tickets are $25 apiece for $45 for a couple at 505-609-7979.

The San Juan College Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Friday in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors at sanjuancollege.edu/silhouette. Call 505-566-3430.

A guided field trip to the Crow Canyon rock art southeast of Farmington will leave at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The trip will be led by rock art expert David Casey. Attendance is limited to the first 15 people to register at infoway.org. A limited number of seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in a library vehicle, while latecomers may need to supply their own transportation. Participants are asked to provide their own lunch and water. Call 505-599-1276.

The Spring Mini Contest Pow Wow takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event includes a grand entry and gourd dancing. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1524.

A Mother's Day Tea and Wedding Dress Fashion Show takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at The Bridge Assisted Living, 1091 W. Murray Drive in Farmington. Pastries, fresh fruit and beverages will be served. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to register in advance. Call 505-324-6200.

A grand opening celebration for an exhibition featuring Stan the Tyrannosaurus rex will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Admission is free, and the exhibition remains on display through May 2020. Call 505-599-1174.

The Mother's Day Spring Fling Festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features live music by the Assortment, games and a painting class. Call 505-632-0879.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Ocean's 8" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

The sixth annual Law Enforcement Memorial and Candlelight Vigil presented by the Farmington Police Department will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The keynote speaker will be Navajo Police Department Chief Phillip Francisco. Admission is free.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Levi Platero Band kicks off the San Juan Jazz Society concert series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 in advance at sanjuanjazzsociety.com and $12 at the gate. Email jive@sanjuanjazzsociety.com or call 505-320-5084.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

