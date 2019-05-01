Participants take part in the annual Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis April 23, 2016, at Berg Park in Farmington. The fundraising event returns to the park on Saturday. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

Live horse racing returns to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568, at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through June 2. Post time is 3 p.m. Fridays and Mondays, and 1:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 505-566-1200.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday with a presentation of "Flight Adventures" in the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. Admission is free. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow. Call 505-566-3361.

The second annual May the 4th Be With You Disc Golf Tournament takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the San Juan College Disc Golf Course on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration ranges from $35 to $65 at discgolfscene.com/tournaments/May_the_4th_BE_WITH_YOU_2019. Call 505-566-3487.

The Museum EdVenture series presented by the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park continues at Saturday with a guided tour to Upper Antelope Slot Canyon in Arizona. The tour leaves from the museum parking lot at 3041 E. Main St. at 8 a.m. Saturday, and transportation is provided. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch, and the trip is limited to adults. Register online at fmtn.org/WebTrac. Call 505-599-1400.

The Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis takes place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Berg Park, 1699 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is by donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 505-566-3487. Call 505-486-5695.

The 2019 Aztec Artists' Studio Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at seven studios and galleries in the Aztec area. Dozens of artists working in a variety of media will be featured. Call Tim Gordon at 505-486-0403 or email TLGordon@Gobrainstorm.net for more a map.

The Showcase on Dustin concert series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 Dustin Ave. in Farmington, with a group of big band musicians. Admission is $10, and proceeds benefit The Arc of San Juan County. Call 505-327-5231.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Crazy Rich Asians" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

