Live horse racing returns to SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568, at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through June 2. Post time is 3 p.m. Fridays and Mondays, and 1:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 505-566-1200.

The AstroFriday series continues at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday with a presentation of "Flight Adventures" in the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. Admission is free. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow. Call 505-566-3361.

The second annual May the 4th Be With You Disc Golf Tournament takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the San Juan College Disc Golf Course on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Registration ranges from $35 to $65 at discgolfscene.com/tournaments/May_the_4th_BE_WITH_YOU_2019. Call 505-566-3487.

The Museum EdVenture series presented by the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park continues at Saturday with a guided tour to Upper Antelope Slot Canyon in Arizona. The tour leaves from the museum parking lot at 3041 E. Main St. at 8 a.m. Saturday, and transportation is provided. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch, and the trip is limited to adults. Register online at fmtn.org/WebTrac. Call 505-599-1400.

The Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis takes place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Berg Park, 1699 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Registration is by donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 505-566-3487. Call 505-486-5695.

The 2019 Aztec Artists' Studio Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at seven studios and galleries in the Aztec area. Dozens of artists working in a variety of media will be featured. Call Tim Gordon at 505-486-0403 or email TLGordon@Gobrainstorm.net for more a map.

The Showcase on Dustin concert series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 865 Dustin Ave. in Farmington, with a group of big band musicians. Admission is $10, and proceeds benefit The Arc of San Juan County. Call 505-327-5231.

The Movie Monday series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues at 2 p.m. Monday with a screening of "Crazy Rich Asians" in the Teen Zone. Admission is free. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

Education specialist Donna Thatcher leads the Tuesday Birding session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. A leisurely 1- to 2-mile walk through Animas and Berg parks is included. Participation is free. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the pocket park behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in Farmington. The event features live music and concessions. Call 505-320-5084.

