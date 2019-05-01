Event will take place Saturday and Sunday at seven locations

The ceramic sculpture "Tatanka" by Dale Latta is an example of the artist's work that will be on display this weekend in Aztec. (Photo: Courtesy image)

FARMINGTON — The work of more than two dozen local artists will be featured in a relaxed setting when the second Aztec Artists' Studio Tour takes place this weekend at seven locations around Aztec.

The tour features stops at the Feat of Clay Gallery and six studios, but organizer Tim Gordon said all the stops are within walking distance of each other. Last year's inaugural event featured five studios and 18 artists, so this year's event is significantly bigger, he said.

"Sunrise at Bell Rock," an acrylic painting by Tim Gordon, is one of the pieces that will be be featured in this weekend's Aztec Artists' Studio Tour. (Photo: Courtesy image)

He estimated last year's event attracted 200 to 300 visitors, and he expects that number to increase this year.

"Everybody seemed really pleased and was really gung ho to do it this year," he said.

Gordon said he has worked hard to improve the marketing for this year's tour, improving its social media presence and putting up banners promoting the event at all three major entrances to Aztec.

Although the tour locations are all located within Aztec, Gordon emphasized that not all the artists live there. Each participating gallery or studio owner was free to invite any local artist to take part, and that means the event will feature the work of artists from throughout San Juan County, including those from Bloomfield, Farmington and La Plata, in addition to Aztec.

The participating artists work in a variety of media, including paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, woodwork, jewelry and wall hangings. The format for the tour will allow visitors to meet the participating artists and talk to them about their work.

Custom jewelry by Lou Mancel will be featured when the Aztec Artists' Studio Tour takes place this weekend. (Photo: Courtesy image)

"We sure would love to have everybody come out," Gordon said. "There's art for everybody, whatever their taste in art."

Artists scheduled to take part include Glenna Hill Malcom, Tom Schilz, Rick Kenciano and Steve Barr at the Feat of Clay Gallery; Robyn Wellman and Stacy Harris at the Wellman Studio; Pip Howard, Debra Fisher and Ann Fourr at the Howard Studio; Jessica Polatty, Robert Retherford, Diana Luck and Karen Ellsbury at the Polatty Studio; Patrick Hazen, and Dale and Deb Latta at the Malandro Studio; Bonnie Adams, Paloma Baron, Sandy Martin, Thelma Day, Rick Myers and Steve Unger at the Adams Studio; and Tim Gordon, Lou Mancel, Ken Gordon and John Bintz at the Gordon Studio.

The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Postcards featuring all the gallery or studio locations featured on the tour can be picked up at the Feat of Clay Gallery, 107 S. Main St. in Aztec.

